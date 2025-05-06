Former Nashville Police Lieutenant Charged with Official Misconduct

DAVIDSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in two indictments of a former Metro Nashville Police Department lieutenant.

In June, at the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Garet Davidson (DOB: 10/22/1986). During the course of the investigation, agents discovered that Davidson, while employed as a lieutenant of the Office of Professional Accountability at the Metro Nashville Police Department, used his position to gain access to restricted areas that he was not authorized to access within MNPD. He then took multiple criminal case files, internal investigation case files, original case files, and other documents he was not authorized to retain.

On Tuesday, TBI agents, with the assistance of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Davidson in Portland on two separate indictments. One charges Davidson with one count of Theft, two counts of Burglary, and 30 counts of Official Misconduct. The second indictment charges him with six counts of Official Misconduct related to the Covenant School Shooting. He was booked into the Davidson County jail on a $150,000 bond for the two indictments.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

