Navy Veteran Chris Ehlinger Launches Kitchen Guard Franchise in Jacksonville

With over 8,000 restaurant fires reported annually in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the need for consistent, compliant fire prevention services has never been greater. Serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Daytona, Kitchen Guard brings a mission-driven, reliability-focused approach to fire prevention that’s already making waves in the local foodservice industry. Kitchen Guard of Jacksonville is rising to meet that demand head-on, offering kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire protection services that are 100% aligned with NFPA codes and best practices.

Fast-Growing B2B Service Franchise Aims to Protect Local Restaurants from Devastating Kitchen Fires

My team is committed to delivering reliable, on-time, and NFPA-compliant service to every client we serve. We’re not just a service provider—we’re a partner in safety and operational excellence.” — Chris Ehlinger, president, Kitchen Guard of Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Ehlinger, a U.S. Navy submarine veteran and former management consultant, is proud to announce the launch of Kitchen Guard of Jacksonville, a B2B service franchise committed to protecting restaurants and commercial kitchens from the catastrophic consequences of kitchen fires. Serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Daytona, Kitchen Guard brings a mission-driven, reliability-focused approach to fire prevention that’s already making waves in the local foodservice industry.

“Coming from a military background, I understand the importance of structure, accountability, and attention to detail,” said Ehlinger. “In this line of work, lives and livelihoods are at stake. My team is committed to delivering reliable, on-time, and NFPA-compliant service to every client we serve.”

Ehlinger’s decision to open a Kitchen Guard franchise was rooted in his desire to invest in a business that not only delivered essential services, but also offered long-term stability. As a franchise rooted in a mission of safety and service, Kitchen Guard checked every box.

“Jacksonville is a growing market with a vibrant hospitality industry,” Ehlinger added. “Unfortunately, many local operators are relying on small vendors who may not follow industry standards. We’re raising the bar by bringing professionalism, training, and national standards to the table.”

Ehlinger is currently finalizing business operations, including the purchase of specialized cleaning equipment and training his technicians to the high standards of excellence required by Kitchen Guard. Kitchen Guard of Jacksonville will begin full operations in June 2025.

The new franchise will offer services such as kitchen hood exhaust cleaning, system inspections, and fire safety compliance reporting—all designed to help restaurant owners reduce risk, maintain insurance coverage, and meet local fire codes.

“We’re not just a service provider—we’re a partner in safety and operational excellence,” said Ehlinger. “We take the stress out of fire compliance so our clients can focus on what they do best: serving great food and experiences.”

For more information about Kitchen Guard of Jacksonville or to schedule a consultation, please contact Chris Ehlinger at 904-NO-FIRES or by email at cehlinger@kitchenguard.com.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard is a premier provider of commercial hood and kitchen exhaust cleaning services in more than 79 territories across the United States. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety in kitchens across a variety of industries, including restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and more. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, from hood cleaning and filter exchanges to green steam cleaning and repairs, all adhering to NFPA 96 standards. Its team of certified technicians is dedicated to delivering exceptional service around the clock, with 24/7 emergency support available. Trust Kitchen Guard to maintain your kitchen’s safety and cleanliness with our full-service approach and commitment to excellence. For more information, visit KitchenGuard.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

