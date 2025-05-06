Angioedema Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 15+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

Angioedema is a rapid swelling of the deeper layers of the skin or mucous membranes, often due to an allergic reaction or other triggers. Rising prevalence of allergic conditions and increasing awareness and diagnosis of hereditary angioedema (HAE) are key drivers fueling the growth of the angioedema treatment market.

Angioedema is a rapid swelling of the deeper layers of the skin or mucous membranes, often due to an allergic reaction or other triggers. Rising prevalence of allergic conditions and increasing awareness and diagnosis of hereditary angioedema (HAE) are key drivers fueling the growth of the angioedema treatment market.

DelveInsight’s 'Angioedema Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline angioedema therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the angioedema pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Angioedema Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s angioedema pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline angioedema drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline angioedema drugs. Key angioedema companies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astria Therapeutics, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Pharvaris Netherlands B.V., ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CAMP4 Therapeutics , and others are evaluating new angioedema drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new angioedema drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline angioedema therapies such as Donidalorsen, STAR-0215, NTLA-2002, Sebetralstat (KVD900), Deucrictibant, ADX-324, Research programme: liver disorder therapeutic, and others are in different phases of angioedema clinical trials.

and others are in different phases of angioedema clinical trials. In March 2025, A study was been published that stated that the treatments helping to control HAE boost life quality: Study in India Keeping symptoms of hereditary angioedema (HAE) under control is the most important factor contributing to a better quality of life, according to a study carried out by scientists reporting from India and noting severe limits on access to first-line medications there.

In February 2025, Astria Therapeutics, Inc. announced the initiation of the ALPHA-ORBIT Phase III clinical trial of navenibart in people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE). Navenibart has the potential to provide rapid and sustained HAE attack prevention with a very low treatment burden and administration every 3 months (Q3M) and every 6 months (Q6M).

In January 2025, Pharvaris, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for bradykinin-mediated diseases, received orphan designation from the European Commission for its drug candidate deucrictibant, intended for bradykinin-mediated angioedema. This follows a similar designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March 2022.

In January 2025, Intellia Therapeutics had dosed the first subject in a randomised, placebo-controlled global Phase III trial of its investigational CRISPR-based therapy, NTLA-2002, to treat hereditary angioedema (HAE). HAELO is a double-blind trial that will assess the therapy’s safety and efficacy in 60 adult subjects with Type I or Type II HAE.

In January 2025, KalVista announced that sebetralstat was designated as an orphan drug (*1) by the MHLW, and a new drug application was submitted in January 2025. The NDA submission is supported by previously disclosed results, including data from the KONFIDENT Phase III clinical trial and ongoing KONFIDENT-S open-label extension trial.

The angioedema pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage angioedema drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the angioedema clinical trial landscape.

Angioedema Overview

Angioedema is characterized by sudden, localized, non-pitting swelling of the deeper layers of the skin and mucous membranes, commonly affecting areas like the lips, face, neck, extremities, oral cavity, larynx, and gastrointestinal tract. It can become life-threatening when the larynx is involved, potentially obstructing the airway. When angioedema affects the intestines, it can cause severe abdominal pain and mimic signs of an acute abdomen. Hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare form of the condition, is caused by genetic mutations in the C1-inhibitor gene and is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern. Due to its rarity and varied presentation, especially when skin swelling is absent, HAE is often misdiagnosed or diagnosed late, particularly when there's no known family history or when symptoms are limited to gastrointestinal complaints.

Angioedema occurs due to increased permeability of local blood vessels, leading to fluid leakage into surrounding tissues. The release of histamine, bradykinin, or other chemical mediators typically drives this process. The most common type is histamine-mediated angioedema, often triggered by mast cell or basophil activation. When angioedema appears alongside hives, it usually indicates a histaminergic type, such as allergic or idiopathic histaminergic angioedema. However, the underlying cause depends on the specific kind of angioedema present.

Symptoms typically appear suddenly and may last up to three days. Common signs include swelling in areas like the hands, feet, genitals, face, tongue, throat, or intestinal lining. Other possible symptoms include a burning or tingling sensation, red itchy rashes, visual disturbances, abdominal pain, bladder issues, and difficulty breathing.

Diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on the timing, nature of symptoms, and potential triggers. A detailed history—including family background, recent medications, and possible allergen exposure—is crucial. If symptoms follow contact with a known allergen, allergic angioedema is suspected. A family history may suggest hereditary angioedema. Diagnostic tests may include skin prick testing for allergens, blood tests to assess immune reactions, and measurement of C1 esterase inhibitor levels and function—low levels or dysfunction indicate hereditary angioedema.

Treatment depends on the type and severity of angioedema. Many cases resolve without intervention, but avoiding known triggers is essential to prevent recurrence. In allergic or histaminergic cases, antihistamines, corticosteroids, or epinephrine (EpiPen) may be used. For hereditary angioedema, while there is no cure, treatment focuses on prevention and management using C1-inhibitor replacement therapies, fresh frozen plasma, or other targeted medications. In emergencies involving airway obstruction or breathing difficulty, immediate medical care is critical—securing the airway with a breathing tube may be necessary to ensure safety.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Angioedema Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Donidalorsen Ionis Pharmaceuticals Registration Gene silencing; Plasma kallikrein expression inhibitors Subcutaneous Sebetralstat (KVD900) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Preregistration Plasma kallikrein inhibitors Oral Deucrictibant Pharvaris III Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists Oral NTLA-2002 Intellia Therapeutics III Prekallikrein expression inhibitors Intravenous STAR-0215 Astria Therapeutics, Inc III Plasma kallikrein inhibitors Subcutaneous ADX-324 ADARx Pharmaceuticals II Prekallikrein expression inhibitors; RNA interference Subcutaneous

Angioedema Therapeutics Assessment

The angioedema pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging angioedema therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Angioedema Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Gene silencing, Plasma kallikrein expression inhibitors, Prekallikrein expression inhibitors, Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists, RNA interference, Factor XIIa inhibitors,

: Gene silencing, Plasma kallikrein expression inhibitors, Prekallikrein expression inhibitors, Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists, RNA interference, Factor XIIa inhibitors, Key Angioedema Companies : Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astria Therapeutics, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Pharvaris Netherlands B.V., ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CAMP4 Therapeutics, and others.

: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astria Therapeutics, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Pharvaris Netherlands B.V., ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CAMP4 Therapeutics, and others. Key Angioedema Pipeline Therapies: Donidalorsen, STAR-0215, NTLA-2002, Sebetralstat (KVD900), Deucrictibant, ADX-324, Research programme: liver disorder therapeutic, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Angioedema Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Angioedema Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Angioedema Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Angioedema Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Angioedema Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Angioedema Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Angioedema Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Angioedema Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Angioedema Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Angioedema Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Angioedema Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

