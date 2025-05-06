Moxies serves up a new $5 Espresso Martini

Just in time for warmer days, the Espresso Martini gets a fresh new look - and a new price

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say hello to the new $5 Espresso Martini at Moxies, available all day, every day. In a world where everything feels a little more expensive, Moxies is delivering big flavour and unbeatable value. Known for its smooth taste and lively kick, this fan-favourite cocktail is ready to become your new obsession.

"Times are tough, so we want to give our guests something special, delicious, and reasonably priced," said Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies.

Moxies’ new Espresso Martini is bold and stylish. It's a blend of Ketel One vodka, Galliano, coffee liqueur, and 1.5 ounces of espresso. So it's the perfect pick-me-up for whenever you decide the time is right.

The new $5 Espresso Martini is making its debut at all locations (excluding Atlantic Canada). Bring a friend (or two!) and enjoy Moxies’ reinvented Espresso Martini at a price worth celebrating. For more details on participating locations and opening hours, visit www.moxies.com . Follow Moxies on Instagram: @moxies to stay updated on the latest offerings and promotions.

