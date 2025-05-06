Distraction-Free Schools: Governor Hochul Announces New York to Become Largest State in the Nation With Statewide, Bell-to-Bell Restrictions on Smartphones in Schools

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said, “This isn’t about being anti-phone or anti-technology — it’s about being pro-childhood. We’re giving students seven hours a day free from distractions so they can focus on learning, access their creativity, and make real human connections. Tackling social media and technology use as a public health issue will take continued partnership, education, and courage — and New York is ready to lead the way.”

New York State PTA Executive Director Kyle Belokopitsky said, “We are thrilled that NYS, Governor Hochul, and the legislature is leading the way, and measuring our mission to support ALL children, and give them distracted free learning spaces in ALL of our schools this Fall. The classroom, lunchroom, and school hallways should be spaces to learn, to connect, to engage, and to communicate - and we are excited to bring meaningful change to our schools and children. We know this work might be hard, and might be challenging in the beginning, but we owe this support to our children, to their futures, and to their mental health and wellbeing. We WILL make every child’s potential a reality, as there is no other more important work.”

Phones Free New York Founder Raj Goyle said, “I thank Governor Hochul and the legislature for their truly courageous stand in protecting our children from the harmful effects of smartphones at schools. As a New York Dad of two teenage girls, I am proud that New York will be the largest state in the country with a bell-to-bell band. We look forward to working with school districts in implementing this groundbreaking law. It’s a new day for our kids and teachers alike.”

Mothers Against Media Addiction Founder and Executive Director Julie Scelfo said, “Smartphones are designed to be addictive in a way that makes it harder for kids to focus and learn. As parents, we are grateful to Governor Hochul and the lawmakers who led this effort to support engaged, distraction-free learning in our schools, making New York a model for the rest of the nation. MAMA volunteers are energized by this victory — five states down, and only 45 more to go.”

Mothers Against Media Addiction’s Harlem Chapter Leader and Child Welfare Attorney Muna Heaven said, “Parents and educators are frustrated by what these addictive technologies are doing to our children, and I am so proud to live in a state where our policymakers are actually listening and willing to fight for what they know is right. Thanks to our advocacy and to leaders like Governor Hochul, New York is now the largest state in the country to pass full bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions for all K-12 schools, a policy that will not only improve educational outcomes, but also the overall well-being of students statewide.”

Farnsworth Middle School 8th Grade Student Anika Bhupati said, “The ‘Bell-to-Bell’ Smartphone Ban has truly transformed our school environment by helping students focus, cultivate meaningful relationships, and renew their commitment to learning. Without the constant distractions of smartphones, our classrooms have become spaces where students are fully present, engaged, and empowered to succeed. This policy is a critical step in protecting the potential of future generations and ensuring that schools across New York remain places where education comes first.”