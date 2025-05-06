OpenPayd Showcases Vision for Embedded Finance at IFGS 2025

OpenPayd was among this year’s contributors at the 2025 Innovate Finance Global Summit (IFGS) in London.

There is still no single provider solving the dual challenge of access and high-quality service in many parts of the world” — Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heart of global fintech innovation pulsed once again at London’s historic Guildhall as the 2025 Innovate Finance Global Summit (IFGS) gathered industry leaders, disruptors, and policymakers to explore the future of financial services. Among this year’s standout contributors was OpenPayd , the leading provider of financial infrastructure, which made a strong impression through thought leadership and strategic engagement.Organised by Innovate Finance, the two-day summit brought together thousands of stakeholders to discuss frontier technologies, sustainable finance, digital identity, and the regulatory evolution shaping the fintech ecosystem. IFGS has long been a barometer for the sector’s most pressing trends and innovations, and the 2025 edition was no exception. Panels, fireside chats, and keynote sessions offered forward-looking perspectives on how financial services can better serve consumers and businesses alike.OpenPayd’s Prominent PresenceOpenPayd’s active role at the summit underscored its growing influence in the digital finance sector. As a strategic exhibitor and panel participant, the company used the event to connect with partners and industry peers, reinforce its thought leadership, and highlight its commitment to reshaping financial infrastructure through seamless, API-driven services.At the heart of OpenPayd’s presence was CEO Iana Dimitrova, who was invited as a panelist on one of the event’s most talked-about sessions. The panel, titled "Moving Money Better: Innovations in Cross-Border Payments", explored the persistent inefficiencies in global remittances and the role fintech firms play in delivering faster, cheaper, and more inclusive financial services.Iana Dimitrova: Championing Payment InnovationDuring her panel session, Dimitrova called out the current cross-border payments ecosystem as "lacking in inclusivity and speed," especially in underbanked regions. She advocated for broader adoption of interoperable infrastructure and emphasised the need for harmonisation beyond legacy systems like SWIFT.“There is still no single provider solving the dual challenge of access and high-quality service in many parts of the world,” Dimitrova noted. Highlighting the transformative potential of blockchain and API-powered platforms, she drew attention to OpenPayd’s efforts to bridge the global payments gap. The conversation also touched on crypto payments and embedded virtual accounts as emerging solutions, with Dimitrova outlining how OpenPayd enables faster payments for businesses through innovative infrastructure​.Her message aligned with broader IFGS themes around financial inclusion and the evolution of digital rails, resonating with both traditional institutions and next-generation fintechs in attendance.About OpenPayd: Building the Future of Financial InfrastructureOpenPayd is a global fintech infrastructure provider empowering businesses to embed financial services into their products and platforms. Through a single, developer-friendly API, clients gain access to a comprehensive suite of services including virtual IBANs, multi-currency accounts, local and international payment rails, and open banking capabilities.Today, OpenPayd powers over 750 clients across fintech, marketplaces, crypto platforms, and more, with over €130 billion in annual payment volumes processed through its system​. The company’s recent partnerships with firms like eToro, Wirex, and B2C2 showcase its capacity to scale quickly while maintaining regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.Its modular architecture supports a broad range of use cases—from cross-border payroll and digital asset settlements to integrated checkout experiences. With licensing in the UK, Europe, and other major markets, OpenPayd positions itself as a backbone for the new digital economy.As the fintech landscape continues to evolve, IFGS 2025 highlighted the players that are not only adapting but leading. OpenPayd’s presence—and its CEO’s compelling advocacy for a more efficient and inclusive payments infrastructure—confirmed its place at the forefront of this transformation.

