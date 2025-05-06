ALJON/S2 Manufacturing to Launch Aljon Equipment Finance at ReMA trade show

-- New service provides financing for Aljon recycling equipment product lines --

OTTUMWA, Iowa, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALJON/S2 Manufacturing today announced the launch of Aljon Equipment Finance, a new service that provides financing for the Aljon product lines, including landfill compactors, car crushers and metal baling equipment. At the ReMA trade show (May 16-19 in San Diego), Aljon Equipment Finance will be offering a special financing package for the Aljon 580CL car logger/baler.

With the all-in-one financing packages from Aljon Equipment Finance, customers are offered competitive rates, with flexible packages for Aljon’s new and remanufactured equipment. Its financing packages include loans and a range of leases, with low monthly payments.

“We are making it easy to acquire and finance Aljon products, by providing a one-stop-shop for Aljon customers,” said Fred Marra, President, Aljon Equipment Finance. “Our tailored leasing and financing solution, with flexible documentation, makes it easy to provide the right financing package for each customer.”

Aljon Equipment Finance will be showcased at the ReMA recycling industry conference, exhibiting at booth A3. For more information on Aljon Equipment Finance or to set up a meeting at the ReMA show, contact Fred Marra at fmarra@aljon.com.

S2 Manufacturing, based in Ottumwa, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of the Aljon landfill compactors, car crushers and metal baling equipment with service and support worldwide. S2 Manufacturing also serves as the sole (North American) distributor of Bonfiglioli "Squalo" portable guillotine shears, and Drake shredders. It also manufactures the high-quality Vammas airport snow removal equipment.

