Allocore and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced Banking Technology to the Public Sector

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and RESTON, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocore, a leading commercial provider of loans, grants and fraud prevention technology for the Public Sector, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Allocore’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s software platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"Partnering with Carahsoft marks an important milestone in our mission to deliver innovative, proven commercial solutions to the Government Sector. Carahsoft’s unmatched expertise and presence within Federal, State and Local markets complement Allocore’s advanced loans, grants and fraud prevention platforms,” said Marc Tate, Executive Vice President of Sales at Allocore. “Together, we aim to empower agencies with the tools needed to streamline operations, enhance transparency, modernize systems and deliver greater value to their stakeholders. This partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand our reach and impact, ensuring our platform is accessible to all customers who need it."

Allocore powers the leading Government loans, grants and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions of dollars in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the Public Sector. Its cloud-based, AI-equipped and commercially available platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, from loan origination and servicing to grant management and fraud detection, ensuring swift and accurate decision-making for complex Government financial services.

Allocore is committed to delivering the most advanced solutions and leveraging its expertise to serve the Public Sector. The company’s dedication to empowering complex Government loans, grants and fraud programs has solidified its position as a leader in lending and capital access technology solutions.

“This platform offers increased operability and capability, providing streamlined financial software technology for Government agencies,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Allocore’s solutions minimize manual effort, while enhancing security and operational precision. We look forward to working with Allocore and our reseller partners to bring advanced, secure financial solutions to the Public Sector.”

Allocore’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 335-5246 or Allocore@carahsoft.com. Explore Allocore’s solutions here.

About Allocore

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

