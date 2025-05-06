Insight Investments Appoints Robert Kolek to Chief Financial Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments, LLC today announced that Robert Kolek has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will oversee Insight Investments’ financial management including planning and analysis, accounting, corporate reporting, treasury, and tax.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Christopher Czaja, President of Insight Investments, LLC. “His financial strategy expertise and industry experience are an ideal fit for our dynamic and growing business. We look forward to Rob’s valuable contributions as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

Kolek is a veteran in the leasing and equipment finance industry with more than 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Insight Investments, Kolek served as Senior Vice President and Controller at Mitsubishi HC Capital America. Earlier, he held senior positions in accounting and finance at Relational, LLC, Engs Commercial Finance and Hitachi Data Systems. Kolek began his career in public accounting and is a registered CPA.

“Insight is a recognized leader in equipment finance and technology services, known for delivering exceptional value to its customers,” said Kolek. “I’m honored to join such a distinguished organization and look forward to aligning our finance functions, enhancing our access to capital, and supporting Insight’s continued growth and success.”

Kolek holds a BS in accounting from Northern Illinois University, and an MBA in finance from DePaul’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their equipment acquisition, leasing, and asset management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center. For more information, visit www.insightinvestments.com.

Contact: Sarah Schreiber sschreiber@ifsleasing.com

