Girl Scouts of Northern California Unveil New HUB At Camp Bothin in Fairfax

The New Community Space Honors Local Leadership, Community Connection, and Outdoor Adventure in Marin County

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, May 3, Girl Scouts of Northern California officially celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the HUB, a vibrant, multi-use community space at Camp Bothin, nestled in the redwood-covered hills of Marin County.

Supporters gathered in Fairfax to honor the vision, leadership, and generosity that brought this long-awaited project to life. The HUB was thoughtfully designed with direct input from Girl Scout troops and Camp Bothin alum with a common goal: to foster leadership development, outdoor learning, and meaningful connections.

“This space was built by and for our community,” said Mary-Jane Strom, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. “The HUB reflects the ideas of the troops and Camp Bothin alum who shaped its design, and it wouldn’t exist without the generosity of our donors and the dedication of our staff. It’s a true Marin County gem and a powerful reminder of what’s possible as we continue investing in Girl Scout camps and properties across Northern California.”

Located within a cozy, tree-covered canyon, Camp Bothin is a beloved Girl Scout destination that comes alive each summer as campers zip-line through redwoods, care for small animals, cook over open flames, and find joy in songs, games, and theater performances. The HUB at Camp Bothin serves as a central gathering place where Girl Scout campers, volunteers, and staff can embark on new adventures and create lasting memories together.

The ribbon-cutting event was a joyful afternoon filled with gratitude and community pride. Guests hiked scenic trails, tested their skills at archery and slingshots, roasted s’mores and admired the new donor wall—a heartfelt tribute to the community whose generosity made the HUB a reality. A limited-edition Girl Scout Founder’s Quarter was available for attendees to purchase as a keepsake.

A highlight of the celebration was the dedication of three core spaces within the HUB, named in honor of women whose leadership and philanthropy were instrumental to the project: former GSNorCal Board President, Ellen Richey; former CEO, Marina Park; and former Chief Mission Delivery Officer, Michelle McCormick.

With the opening of the HUB, Girl Scouts from across Northern California gain a powerful new resource to grow confidence, courage, and character through outdoor adventure, leadership experiences, and community connection.

To learn more about how to support outdoor leadership spaces for Girl Scouts, visit https://www.gsnorcal.org/en/support-us.html .

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 counties from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit www.gsnorcal.org .

Media Contact

Rebekah Kapfer

rkapfer@gsnorcal.org

