Data Virtualization, Reimagined: Now Native to the FME Platform

Safe Software unveils new feature, enabling FME platform users to create secure, AI-ready APIs directly from integration workflows, without the need for additional tools

Surrey, BC, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Safe Software (Safe), the creator of the All-Data, Any-AI data integration platform, FME , announced the launch of FME Data Virtualization, a new capability that allows organizations to expose secure, OpenAPI-compliant REST APIs directly on top of any system or data source FME supports. Debuting today at The Peak of Data and AI 2025 in Seattle, this feature’s launch marks a major step forward in enabling seamless, governed access to enterprise data and systems, without having to build additional infrastructure or writing custom code.

Available in beta to all FME Platform customers beginning today, FME Data Virtualization turns complex integration workflows into query-ready API endpoints, empowering both application builders and AI tools to interact with real-time data across the enterprise.

“FME Data Virtualization allows organizations to expose secure APIs on top of their existing systems—without needing to replicate data or manage new infrastructure,” said Don Murray, CEO and Co-founder of Safe Software. “This isn’t just about speed—it’s about putting power and control in the hands of data teams, developers, and architects so they can deliver faster, safer, and smarter data services.”

Built Within the Integration Layer, Not Bolted On

Unlike traditional data virtualization tools, FME Data Virtualization lives directly within FME’s powerful no-code integration environment, where transformation, filtering, and governance already happen. This means users can design, deploy, and manage APIs in the same place they already connect, clean, and integrate data, eliminating the need for separate API gateways, middleware, or shadow databases.

With native support for spatial data, IoT, cloud platforms, and thousands of business systems, FME lets organizations instantly provide secure, real-time access to data, ready to power custom applications, partner portals, and AI tools.

FME Data Virtualization Key Benefits

Live access to any source: With FME Data Virtualization, users can expose APIs on top of systems without moving or duplicating data.

AI-ready OpenAPI endpoints: Enable LLMs, agents, and AI platforms to interact with enterprise data securely.

Built-in governance: Apply filters, authentication, and permissions to control exactly what gets shared.

Streamlined innovation: Empower developers and data teams to create APIs without custom scripts or additional infrastructure.

FME Data Virtualization Sample Use Cases

AI agents can safely query and interact with internal systems for accurate, context-rich insights.

Users can accelerate internal app development with stable, reusable API endpoints.

Streamlined data sharing with partners or regulators using open standards.

Scalable and secure, FME Data Virtualization was built for technical users across industries, from enterprise architects and data engineers to application developers. With support for synchronous and asynchronous endpoints, intelligent caching, and natural integration into existing FME workflows, the solution brings agility and control to API creation.

Early testing for FME Data Virtualization has made clear the impact and wide-ranging potential of this technology for the enterprise.

“We have always needed to explain to other developers, methods for them to run FME workflows, but with Data Virtualization, that all ends. They get to run FME like any other API and we get to still build workflows like we always have. That learning barrier is gone and we can all work seamlessly,” said Todd Davis, Technical Director at Abley .

FME Data Virtualization is available now in beta. To learn more, visit: fme.safe.com

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com

About FME by Safe Software

FME provides built-in support for thousands of systems and includes 800+ out-of-the-box transformers, enabling users to create and automate powerful workflows without coding. Trusted by more than 20,000 organizations across 120+ countries, FME helps teams make the most of their data—wherever it lives.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com

Elan Paris Safe Software 778 988 6525 elan.paris@dg-pr.com

