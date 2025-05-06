DemaTrading Powers Next-Gen Crypto ETP Rebalancing with Issuance Swiss

Issuance Swiss integrates DemaTrading to automate crypto ETP rebalancing, boosting scalability, compliance, and speed for fund managers.

Our mission is to remove the operational burden for crypto fund managers and let them focus on strategy and innovation.” — Demian Voorhagen, CEO of DemaTrading

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DemaTrading, a rising force in digital asset infrastructure, today announced a strategic integration with Issuance Swiss, a leading white-label platform for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). The partnership brings DemaTrading’s automated crypto fund rebalancing engine to the heart of Issuance Swiss’s operational stack — setting a new standard for precision, efficiency, and scalability in crypto fund management.Automation Built for ScaleAt the core of this integration is DemaTrading’s automated rebalancing system, which streamlines the full operational cycle — from ingesting index weights to generating trades, aligning execution, and performing post-trade reconciliation. The result is an end-to-end, audit-ready workflow that reduces manual overhead and boosts execution speed for fund issuers.With compliance and structure in mind, the system fits seamlessly into the existing ETP operating model — establishing the link between financial data from index providers, sophisticated strategies by asset managers like Matrixport (formerly Crypto Finance (Asset Management) AG, a Swiss-regulated asset manager previously part of Deutsche Börse Group), and precise execution by global fund administrators such as Apex. This ensures smooth onboarding, audit-ready infrastructure, and full regulatory alignment from day one.“Our mission is to remove the operational burden for crypto fund managers and let them focus on strategy and innovation,” said Demian Voorhagen, CEO of DemaTrading. “This collaboration with Issuance Swiss shows how automation can dramatically simplify ETP operations — and future-proof them for scale.”Strengthening ETP Infrastructure in EuropeBy adopting DemaTrading’s engine, Issuance Swiss enhances its regulated platform for digital asset issuers, enabling clients to scale their product offerings without building out costly internal infrastructure. Issuers benefit from a flexible, high-performance backend that handles the complexity of portfolio operations while remaining fully transparent and auditable.About DemaTradingDemaTrading builds institutional-grade infrastructure for crypto fund managers, automating portfolio rebalancing, trade execution, and post-trade analytics. The platform is trusted by ETP issuers and digital asset funds across Europe and Asia, offering scalable solutions that empower firms to grow with confidence.About Issuance SwissIssuance Swiss provides white-label infrastructure to help digital asset issuers launch and manage crypto ETPs across European markets. From structuring and onboarding to listing and ongoing operations, Issuance Swiss offers a compliant, full-service platform to accelerate product launches in the digital asset space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.