PCCA Recognizes Excellence in Pharmacy Compounding at 2025 Awards Ceremony

Annual awards presented at CONNEXT: Canadian Compounding Conference 2025.

LONDON, Ontario, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA celebrated exceptional achievement in pharmacy compounding with the presentation of two distinguished awards during the CONNEXT: Canadian Compounding Conference 2025, held May 2-3 at the Pinnacle Harbourfront Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia. These awards honor individuals whose innovative spirit, commitment to quality, dedication to patient care and leadership have advanced the field of pharmacy compounding. Award recipients were joined by family, pharmacy team members and more than 100 compounding colleagues in recognition of their accomplishments.

Chris Cameron, BScPharm, owner and pharmacist at Pratt’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kamloops, British Columbia, was named PCCA’s 2025 Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. This prestigious award, presented by PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel and Territory Manager Dianna Fenerty on May 2, celebrates pharmacists who exemplify the highest standards in meeting unique patient needs and upholding quality and ethical excellence.

Cameron has been serving the Kamloops community for more than 15 years, making a difference both professionally through his pharmacy and through extensive volunteer work. He has been recognized by his peers with the 2012 uniPHARM Best Practices Award, and by patients with the Reader’s Choice Best Medical Supplier and Pharmacy in Kamloops.

Beyond leading his pharmacy team and providing exemplary patient care, Cameron also serves as a Pediatric Consultant Pharmacist with the Interior Health Authority, further demonstrating his commitment to advancing healthcare in his region. He is well known as a passionate advocate for the pharmacy profession, having participated in the British Columbia Pharmacy Association (BCPhA) MLA Outreach Program and being honored with the 2014 BCPhA Voice for Pharmacy Award.

Cameron generously shares his expertise as a speaker for community groups such as the Parkinson’s Awareness Group, Kamloops Brain Injury Association and Interior Chemical Dependency Group, demonstrating his strong commitment to mentorship, advocacy and public education. As a longtime member and former Advisory Council member at PCCA, Cameron is also recognized for his dedication to community well-being and his positive impact on the compounding community.

“Kamloops has certainly got one of the best,” Fenerty remarked. “Chris cares deeply not only for his own patients but for advancing the pharmacist’s role in patient support. His persistent commitment to the profession has a profound impact on the compounding pharmacy community, and we look forward to seeing his continued achievements.”

Heather Snook, RPhT, co-owner and compounding supervisor at Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Spruce Grove, Alberta, was named PCCA’s 2025 Canadian Compounding Technician of the Year. Presented by Cassel and PCCA Canada Territory Manager Cheryl Spicer, this award recognizes pharmacy technicians who lead by example and actively promote compounding within their workplaces and broader healthcare communities.

“Heather is an outstanding compounding technician focused on patient care and has become an inspirational leader,” said Cassel. “She exemplifies lifelong learning, striving for excellence — from growing her pharmacy’s compounding business to sharing her insights within her PCCA Concierge Compounding group. We are thrilled to honor Heather and eager to see her ongoing success.”

Snook specializes in nonsterile compounding. Her innovative drive has resulted in multiple honors, including being named 2021 Medicine Shoppe Rookie of the Year and earning a 2023 Medicine Shoppe Marketing Award. Under her leadership, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, which opened in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first to win Franchise of the Year for two consecutive years (2023 & 2024). Snook remains active with the Pharmacy Technician Society of Alberta and received its 2022 Professionalism Award.

PCCA CONNEXT is an annual conference uniting pharmacy professionals from across Canada to exchange knowledge, celebrate milestones and explore the future of compounding. The Awards Ceremony is one of the highlights of the conference, acknowledging those whose contributions elevate the industry.

