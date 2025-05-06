Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,432 in the last 365 days.

United States Mint Quarter Honoring Jovita Idar Named Best Circulating Coin at 2025 Mint Director’s Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) was honored at the 32nd Mint Directors Conference (MDC) in Cape Town this week with the 2023 American Women Quarter honoring Jovita Idar recognized in the Best Circulating Coin or Coin Series category.

Designed and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw, the reverse (tails) design of the ninth coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program depicts the Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher and suffragist with her hands clasped. Within her body are inscriptions representing the causes she fought for and the regional newspapers that she contributed to.

The inscriptions are "MEXICAN AMERICAN RIGHTS," "TEACHER," "JOVITA IDAR," "NURSE," "EVOLUCIÓN," "ASTREA," "EL HERALDO CRISTIANO," "LA CRUZ BLANCA," "JOURNALIST," "LA CRÓNICA," "EL PROGRESO," "LA LIGA FEMENIL MEXICANISTA," "QUARTER DOLLAR," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," and "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

The MDC awards recognize industry achievements in the design, production, packaging and distribution of commemorative and circulating coins worldwide. The winners were chosen from a total of 112 nominations and adjudicated by the members of the Mint Directors Association.

Held this week in Cape Town, South Africa, the 32nd MDC Coin Awards, sponsored by MingFeng Packaging, were presented during the MDC Gala Dinner at Cape Point Vineyards. 

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873.  As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.  The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins.  Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:


Sharon McPike
United States Mint
202-354-7227
sharon.mcpike@usmint.treas.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

United States Mint Quarter Honoring Jovita Idar Named Best Circulating Coin at 2025 Mint Director’s Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more