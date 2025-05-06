Go RVing Launches ‘Just Beyond Your Door’ Campaign Inspiring Travelers to Rediscover the Open Road

Advertising brand platform underscores how RV travel provides all the freedom of the open road and comforts of home, inviting consumers to choose RV travel

Washington, D.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of next month’s National Go RVing Day, Go RVing , the RV industry wide marketing program to promote the benefits of RV travel, announces the launch of its newest marketing campaign “Just Beyond Your Door.” Developed by Go RVing’s new agency of record, BVK , and produced in partnership with Covert and Gemini Films , the campaign underscores how RVing uniquely combines the freedom of the open road with the comforts of home.

Shot in just three days and in one location using state-of-the-art LED volume stage technology which allows for the real-time display of virtual backgrounds to create scenes with complex visual effects, the TV spot transports viewers through all four seasons and a range of jaw-dropping, lifelike landscapes. This visually immersive experience anchors a broader multi-channel campaign spanning print, digital, streaming, social media, events, public relations, and influencer marketing—designed to inspire all types of travelers to explore the freedom and connection RVing offers.

“Research, including our own studies, shows that Americans are seeking travel experiences that allow them to unwind and embrace spontaneity—and RVing delivers exactly that,” states Karen Redfern, Chief Marketing Officer for Go RVing. “Every time you open the door of an RV, you step into new adventures, from serene natural landscapes to vibrant towns off the beaten path. It’s not just travel; it’s a lifestyle that brings freedom and connection, and we hope our new campaign inspires travelers to discover the joy of experiencing the world on their own terms.”

An estimated 44 million Americans intend to take an RV trip this summer. From roasting marshmallows as a family under the stars, embarking on a pulse-pumping getaway for two, or slow moments with friends around the dinner table, RVing is the only form of travel that allows travelers to bring a sense of home with them while also allowing the freedom to choose their own path and pace. In addition, RV trips can offer significant cost savings compared to traditional vacations, potentially saving up to 60% by having more control over food, transportation, and accomodation costs.

“We were inspired by the symbolic nature of opening a door as a passage to new experiences and discovery. Incorporating it as a key visual device in the Just Beyond Your Door campaign was a fresh way to convey the RV lifestyle and the invaluable connections awaiting travelers wherever they park,” said Kevin Kriehn, Chief Creative Officer at BVK. “We are honored to be working alongside the Go RVing team to showcase how RV travel offers the best of both worlds to all consumers.”

To inspire and incentivize U.S. travelers, Go RVing is launching a limited time trip giveaway where one traveler will win the ultimate 2025 RV vacation getaway, a $2,500 RV rental gift card to select their ideal RV, plus $2,000 in travel funds. To enter to win, consumers can visit www.justbeyondyourrvdoor.com , where they will be directed to complete a short survey outlining how an RV trip will help fulfill their travel aspirations. The contest is open May 6 through June 8, the winner will be announced on National Go RVing Day taking place June 14.

"Kudos to Go RVing and the BVK team for taking a leap of faith by embracing bleeding-edge virtual production techniques using Unreal Engine and shooting on a volumetric stage. The visual concept that captures eight unique outdoor environments keeps the viewer transfixed and wondering what's next, much like the adventure that awaits with RV travel,” shared Nick Litwinko, Covert Executive Producer.

To learn more about the Just Beyond Your Door campaign or to gather information on buying or renting an RV, travel inspiration, maintenance tips and tricks, or attending an upcoming RV show, visit www.gorving.com or head to Go RVing’s social channels on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

####

About Go RVing:

Go RVing is the consumer-facing voice of the RV industry with a mission to inspire potential RVers, spark curiosity, and raise awareness about the benefits and accessibility of RVing through rich, authentic, and diverse storytelling. They provide resources for first-timers, including directions to RV dealers, renters and sites to purchase, budget tips, recipes for the road, expert advice and more. Go RVing also provides a platform to amplify the voices of adventure campers, leisure campers, foodies, tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, families, digital nomads, and more, by empowering them to share their own RVing stories in their own words.

Go RVing Media Contact:

Monika Geraci

Senior Director of Public Relations

mgeraci@rvia.org

617-784-2532

Attachment

Callie Murphy BVK 715-379-1311 callie.murphy@bvk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.