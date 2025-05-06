Wreaths Across America Proudly Announces 2024 Top Groups in “Truckloads of Remembrance” Campaign

Truckloads of Remembrance winners recognized for their outstanding efforts to help “Move the Mission”

Columbia Falls, Maine, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly recognizes the outstanding work done by “Truckloads of Remembrance” participants for 2024 and today recognizes the top groups from the campaign.

WAA partners with more than 300 transportation companies annually that help “move the mission.” These companies donate equipment, fuel, staff, and time to deliver loads of sponsored veterans’ wreaths to their final resting places. Through Truckloads of Remembrance, WAA partners with State Trucking Associations and national transportation industry organizations to raise wreaths sponsorships to fill virtual tractor-trailer loads of sponsored veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Last year, with the assistance of 34 state trucking associations, over 10,500 veterans’ wreaths were sponsored – that’s over two full trailer loads delivered to honor and remember interred servicemembers.

The 2024 “Truckloads of Remembrance” Top Groups include:

State Trucking Association Champion (the most sponsorships raised): Indiana Motor Truck Association (2nd consecutive year)

State Trucking Association Squad Award (given to staff with three or fewer people with high engagement): Virginia Trucking Association (2nd consecutive year)

State Trucking Association Innovation Award (given for creative fundraising and promotions efforts): Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association

State Trucking Association Regional Champion (most sponsorships by region): TAEC Region I. States participating include Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to see the continued engagement and support of the transportation industry through the Truckloads of Remembrance annual campaign,” said Courtney George, Director of Transportation and Industry Relations, WAA. “This program provides an opportunity for those in the transportation industry who are invested in the year-long mission but may not have the equipment or ability to haul veterans’ wreaths as part of the Honor Fleet to participate. Through the program, funds are being given back to support local transportation industry needs, while raising awareness and necessary funds for the WAA mission.”

Each association or industry nonprofit participating in Truckloads of Remembrance is encouraged to register through WAA as a $5 Back Sponsorship Group. Through this program, for each $17 veteran’s wreath sponsorship made through this group, $5 will be returned to the organization for their programs. Since 2007, Wreaths Across America has given back more than $28 million to various charities, veteran service organizations, youth groups and industry associations through its Sponsorship Group Program!

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The 2025 Truckloads of Remembrance is well underway with more state and national associations involved than ever before! Contact the WAA Transportation team at trucking@wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about how you can help “move the mission” in 2025.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America (WAA)

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.