Gloria Ferrer Estate Vineyards Achieve 100% Organic Certification

SONOMA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gloria Ferrer, an icon of Sonoma Valley and the first sparkling winery in Carneros, announces all 338 acres of its estate vineyards and olives have received organic certification from California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). “Achieving CCOF organic certification is a defining moment for Gloria Ferrer and a powerful affirmation of our long-term vision. It reflects not only our deep respect for the land but our commitment to leading the future of premium sparkling wine through responsible, regenerative farming” says Melanie Schaefer, General Manager at Gloria Ferrer. “This milestone is the result of years of dedication from our vineyard team and a continued investment in innovation that ensures we protect what matters most – our environment, our community, and the integrity of our wines.”

In the Vineyards

The farming efforts at Gloria Ferrer focus on biodiversity with natural systems in mind. This includes utilizing sheep grazing, chemical-free pest and disease control, native species habitat improvement, and water smart irrigation techniques. This shift in farming mentality allows the team to better manage and treat the vines individually to produce the highest quality Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

To further support the organic vision for the estate, Gloria Ferrer is in the process of diligently replanting the estate vineyards. The current replanting plan is based on matching soil types with ideal clones and rootstocks, as well as improving vineyard design to facilitate organic management practices. Throughout this process, the team has utilized research conducted onsite pertaining to the Gloria Ferrer champagne clones in partnership with UC Davis.

Gloria Ferrer’s dedication to sustainability and environmental protection was refocused in 2017 with its certification from the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) for both the estate vineyards and winery based on efforts in water conservation, energy efficiency, waste management and soil health. Most recently in 2024, Gloria Ferrer’s work in the vineyards and commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 was recognized by the CSWA with a Green Medal.

“It is incredibly important to all of us at Gloria Ferrer to receive this certification” says Brad Kurtz, Vineyard Director at Gloria Ferrer. “This certification is the culmination of five years of hard work and dedication and demonstrates our commitment to the highest standard of farming. Gloria Ferrer is now the largest certified organic vineyard within Sonoma County and the only sparkling winery in California with 100% certified organic estate vineyards. We remain focused on producing the best possible sparkling wines and continuously improving our estate vineyards.”

Technology at Gloria Ferrer

Gloria Ferrer has implemented regenerative farming processes including technology across the 338-acre estate for several years including Scout, a cutting-edge technology to capture plant health and performance; Tule tech, an advanced irrigation planning system; an all-electric Monarch tractor with self-driving capabilities; Root Applied Sciences, a powder mildew spore trapping service which reduces vineyard sulfur usage.

About Gloria Ferrer

The estates pioneering history has made Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards a leader in California sparkling wine for over 40 years. Founded in 1982 in Sonoma, California by the Ferrer family of Catalonia, Spain. Gloria Ferrer combines the best of sparkling winegrowing history with the bounty of the Carneros winegrowing region using time-honored traditional method winemaking and centuries-old sustainability practices.

In 2018, Gloria Ferrer joined Henkell Freixenet’s comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands. The U.S. subsidiary, Freixenet Mionetto USA, leads all sales and marketing in North America.

For more information, visit GloriaFerrer.com for more information or follow Gloria Ferrer on Instagram .

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers around the world including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

For additional news on Freixenet Mionetto USA, visit us on Linkedin .

Media Contacts: Suzie Kukaj-Curovic Jane Shapiro Senior Director, PR & Corporate Communications Senior Manager, PR & Corp. Communications Suzie.Kukaj@fxmusa.com Jane.Shapiro@fxmusa.com

