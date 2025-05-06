Albertans skeptical of promised auto insurance savings, want to keep right to sue

Ottawa, ON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research, only one in five Albertans believe it is likely auto insurance premiums will go down if the Government of Alberta implements a no-fault system that is run and administered by for-profit insurance companies.

In fact, Albertans are twice as likely to say it is unlikely (47 per cent) rather than likely (19 per cent) that auto insurance premiums will go down if the Government of Alberta proceeds with its proposed automobile insurance legislation.

The survey reveals that Albertans place significant value on legal rights and personal accountability. Three quarters of Albertans (75 per cent) consider the right to sue someone for compensation when they cause harm or injury to be important (score of 7-10 out of 10, mean of 8.0), while more than four in five Albertans (82 per cent) emphasize the importance of holding people legally and financially responsible for their actions when it causes injury or harm (score of 7-10 out of 10, mean of 8.3).

This study is consistent with the Government of Alberta’s own research. A survey conducted in June 2024 by The Strategic Counsel on behalf of the Government of Alberta showed 73 per cent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that “The ability to sue an at-fault party is important to hold them accountable.”

“Albertans are sending a clear message: People want fairness, accountability, and the ability to seek justice when they’re harmed,” said Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist at Nanos Research. “They are skeptical that the proposed changes will lower their premiums.”

Changing how automobile insurance works in Alberta is not a pressing issue for Albertans (52 per cent say it is not urgent/somewhat not urgent). Their top issues of concern revolve around core public priorities such as healthcare (51 per cent), cost of living (25 per cent), education (22 per cent) and affordable housing (19 per cent). Less than one per cent cited automobile insurance as a priority.

“These are significant changes to auto insurance that will directly affect the rights of Albertans. We commissioned this research to better understand Albertans’ perspectives and ensure those views are part of the conversation,” said Robert D.L. Bassett, President of the Canadian Bar Association – Alberta Branch (CBA Alberta). “We believe it is essential to take the time needed to carefully study the proposed changes and consider how they align with Albertans’ values and access to justice.”

CBA Alberta represents more than 5,500 lawyers across the province. Its members practice in all areas of law related to auto insurance, including those who represent injured Albertans and those who work for insurance companies.

“This research highlights just how strongly Albertans value accountability and the ability to seek recourse when they’ve been harmed,” said M. Jenny McMordie, KC, co-chair of CBA Alberta’s working group on auto insurance reform. “These findings point to a need for further consultation. We urge the government to take the time to work with legal professionals and others with direct experience in the system to ensure the changes are fair, effective and in the public interest.”

About the research

This project was commissioned by CBA Alberta, and the research was conducted by Nanos Research. An online representative survey of 1,087 Albertans, 18 years of age or older, was conducted between March 24 and April 1, 2025. A margin of error cannot be calculated on a non-probability sample. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of 1,087 respondents would have a margin of error of ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

To view the full report, the tabulations and methodology, please visit the Nanos Research website at nanos.co.

About Nanos

As one of North America’s premier market and public opinion research firms, we put strategic intelligence into the hands of decision makers. The majority of our work is for private sector and public facing organizations and ranges from market studies, managing reputation through to leveraging data intelligence. Nanos Research offers a vertically integrated full service quantitative and qualitative research practice to attain the highest standards and the greatest control over the research process.

About the Canadian Bar Association

The Canadian Bar Association is the largest professional association for lawyers, representing 40,000 lawyers, justices, legal academics and law students across Canada – with more than 5,500 members in Alberta. As the essential ally and advocate for its members, CBA Alberta promotes fair justice systems, facilitates effective law reform, and upholds equality in the legal profession and beyond. For more information, please visit https://cba-alberta.org.

