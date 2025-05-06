IntelliTrans Recognized as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2025

Winners Provide a Range of Solutions, Including TMS and WMS, to Niche Offerings

ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leader in software and services for transportation management in bulk and break-bulk shipping, announces its inclusion in the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers for 2025. This honor reinforces IntelliTrans’ continued commitment to innovation and excellence in addressing the evolving challenges of modern supply chains.

Selected from more than 400 technology leaders, IntelliTrans joins an elite group of solution providers whose services empower businesses to overcome logistics hurdles with data-driven insights and cutting-edge tools. The prestigious list, curated by Inbound Logistics editors, highlights those providers whose solutions enable Fortune 1000 enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, to thrive in complex, competitive markets.

“With technology in the logistics and supply chain space evolving rapidly, it’s crucial to recognize and celebrate the companies driving innovation for shippers,” says Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “We are excited to uncover the supply chain and logistics tech industry trailblazers whose solutions are transforming the landscape. This recognition honors excellence and provides valuable insights into the evolving technological trends within the supply chain industry.”

IntelliTrans’ recognition is not just a testament to its technology but also its unwavering dedication to customer success. By listening to industry pain points and delivering tailored solutions, IntelliTrans positions its customers as leaders in their fields, consistently enabling them to unlock new opportunities for expansion and efficiency.

“We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics,” said Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “This achievement reflects our ongoing mission to empower our customers with innovative software that makes supply chains more visible, efficient, and resilient. Our solutions are purpose-built to tackle the challenges of an unpredictable market, and we are motivated every day by the success of our customers."

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list is published in all the April Inbound Logistics magazine editions and apps.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans’ trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multimodal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Conway, AR, and internationally in Sweden and the UK. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.

