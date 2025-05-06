Epoch Concepts and Second Front Systems Collaborate to Accelerate Secure, Mission-Ready Tech for Department of Defense

Epoch Concepts

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading IT solutions provider for the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced a strategic collaboration with Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions.This collaboration combines Epoch Concepts’ expertise in federal hardware integration with Second Front’s DevSecOps platforms, 2F Game Warden and 2F Frontier , to speed the deployment of compliant, secure technology across the Department of Defense. Together, the companies aim to drive faster adoption of modern software and infrastructure.“Our Federal Government customers shouldn’t have to choose between speed and security,” says Matt Webster, CTO of Epoch Concepts. “This new collaboration with Second Front is about collapsing that tradeoff. Together, we are removing technical and acquisition barriers enabling warfighters and mission owners to rapidly access integrated, accredited capabilities they can trust across infrastructure configurations and security domains.”The Epoch Concepts and Second Front collaboration advances government initiatives around DevSecOps, software factory scaling, and zero trust architectures, with a strong emphasis on edge technology deployments by:- Integrating preconfigured hardware and secure software delivery pipelines.- Accelerating the Authority to Operate (ATO) process for new technologies.- Supporting tactical, classified, and hybrid deployments with full-stack solutions.With deep experience in defense compliance and operational environments, both companies offer a streamlined path from commercial innovation to operational deployment - strengthening national security with speed, trust, and mission-ready technology.Epoch Concepts and Second Front operate with a significant understanding of government needs, acquisition processes, and the real-world constraints of the modern battlefield.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller serving government departments, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Learn more at https://epochconcepts.com About Second Front SystemsSecond Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. The 2F Suite is the only fully integrated platform that empowers you to build, secure, extend, and observe your software, and get it accredited for deployment in regulated environments with ease. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com

