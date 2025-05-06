TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives Statewide Recognition for Adult Financial Education Efforts

TopLine receives MnCUN’s Desjardins Financial Education Award

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was named winner of the Desjardins Financial Education Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) recognized credit unions for superior adult financial education programs benefitting the credit union’s members and communities. The Desjardins award is named after credit union pioneer Alphonse Desjardins and emphasizes the movement’s longtime commitment to financial education.

TopLine was awarded in the Desjardins Adult Category for the credit union’s Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors (CCUFC) designation. 37% of all TopLine employees have received their Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors (CCUFC) designation through Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) Financial Counseling Certification Program (FiCEP). This supports TopLine’s commitment in providing financial expertise, guidance and resources that meet members’ individual needs to improve their financial wellness, creating a dynamic point of differentiation for the credit union.

In addition, TopLine partnered with Knowledge of Financial Education (KOFE), a financial resource vendor to create an online, self-help Financial Learning Center that provides free resources, tools and financial guidance, which includes videos, downloadable publications, budgeting tools, live chats with financial counselors, calculators, webinars, podcasts, interactive courses, games and more.

"We are honored to receive recognition for our dedicated efforts in providing financial education opportunities that enhance the financial well-being of our members and communities," stated Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. "Our commitment remains steadfast in assisting consumers by fostering sound financial habits through enhanced financial wellness guidance."

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd3055e5-ac8f-4e5d-98be-c6e08644938c

