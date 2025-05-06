Home Hardware Stores Limited Named Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025, in Regina

Home Hardware Stores Limited and Skills/Compétences Canada Partner to Inspire the Next Generation of Skilled Trade and Technology Professionals

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that works to inspire Canadian youth and their communities to explore careers in the skilled trade and technology sectors, is happy to announce Home Hardware Stores Limited as a Presenting Sponsor for the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025, in Regina. Their support will allow SCC to better promote careers in skilled trades and technologies through SCNC.

SCNC will be held at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District, in Saskatchewan, on May 29 and 30, 2025. Home Hardware Stores Limited, Canada’s largest Dealer-owned home improvement retailer, will be onsite at the REAL District and will be hosting a Try-A-Trade and Technology activity where student visitors can learn more about skilled careers. They will also present competitors with medals at SCNC’s Closing Ceremony.

“Partnering with Home Hardware Stores Limited will help us highlight the importance of skilled trades and technologies and increase awareness of these sectors. SCNC is our flagship event and allows us to engage with thousands of student visitors each year to inform them about these exciting careers”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

At SCNC labour groups, industry partners, government representatives, educators, and youth will come together to watch and support over 500 students and apprentices competing in more than 40 skilled trades and technologies.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Skills/Compétences Canada to create meaningful opportunities for young tradespeople across the country,” said Ian White, President & CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “This collaboration not only opens doors for the next generation to explore the dynamic fields of skilled trades and technologies, but empowers youth to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and develop the skills needed to thrive in the future of Canada’s economy and workforce.”

Canada’s economy relies on skilled tradespeople. Today, there is a shortage of skilled workers in many sectors such as construction. There are approximately 257,000 tradespeople which are expected to leave the workforce by 2029. SCNC helps Canada’s future skilled workforce to thrive in their chosen Skill Area.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country’s largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences characterized by helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

Media Contact: Michèle Rogerson, 613-266-4771, micheler@skillscanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/408051be-3841-40d8-aad4-898613690110

Home Hardware Joins as a Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina. Student visitors learn about skilled trades and technologies at the Skills Canada National Competition 2024, in Québec City.

