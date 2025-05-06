All Pro Capital and O’Reilly Development Complete First Capital Raise for The Riverside Senior Living in Maumelle, Arkansas

Colorado Springs, CO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







All Pro Capital is proud to announce the successful completion of its first capital raise with new platform partner, O’Reilly Development Company, for The Riverside Senior Living, a 162-unit, ground-up senior living community in Maumelle, Arkansas.



Located just 16 miles from Little Rock in a picturesque, lakefront retirement community, The Riverside Senior Living will offer upscale Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care options. This project marks All Pro Capital’s entry into a new asset class—senior living—which remains significantly undersupplied across the U.S.



“We’re thrilled to partner with O’Reilly Development, a proven leader in private pay senior housing,” said Eric Comeau, President of All Pro Capital. “With nearly 20 successful ground-up developments, their commitment to quality and their ‘Age in Place’ model make them an ideal partner for long-term investment success.”



The state-of-the-art community will include premium amenities such as a clubroom, theatre, 24-hour bistro, fitness and pool facilities, salon, and outdoor recreation spaces—all designed for comfort, care, and connectivity.



This partnership reflects All Pro Capital’s ongoing mission: to build stable, dependable wealth for individuals and families by putting investors first.



About All Pro Capital



All Pro Capital provides access to private equity real estate investments that prioritize transparency, investor alignment, and long-term wealth creation. Learn more at allprocapital.com.



13521 Northgate Estates Drive, Suite 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Phone Number: (719) 358-8580

Email address: info@allprocapital.com



About O’Reilly Development Company



O’Reilly Development is a leading developer of high-quality, private pay senior living communities across the Midwest and Southern U.S., with a track record of delivering exceptional care environments since 2013.



