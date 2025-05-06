EducationDynamics Awards Fifth Annual Minority First-Generation Scholarship, Supporting Access and Opportunity for Underserved Students

Lenexa, Kan., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leading expert in reputation management and revenue growth for higher education institutions, has announced the winner of its fifth annual Minority First-Generation Scholarship Contest. Kailyn Maitre, a first-year student at Kennesaw State University majoring in Exercise Science, will receive a $10,000 scholarship for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Now in its fifth year, the scholarship supports minority students who are the first in their families to attend college, reflecting EducationDynamics’ ongoing commitment to addressing systemic barriers and expanding educational opportunity to underserved populations in higher education.

“As we mark the fifth year of our Minority First-Generation Scholarship, our mission to expand access to education is stronger than ever,” said EducationDynamics CEO Brent Ramdin. “This initiative reflects our belief that every student deserves the chance to pursue their goals, regardless of background. We're proud to invest in the future of learners who are breaking barriers and building legacies.”

Maitre was selected for her honesty, resilience and determination in detailing the challenges she faced when transitioning into college life many states away from home. A family-oriented person, Maitre described the loneliness she felt upon arriving at school, her struggles adjusting to Kennesaw State University’s faster academic pace and her acceptance of her identity as a first-generation student.

Applicants for the scholarship must be minority students who are the first in their families to attend college, are 17 years of age or older, and are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited postsecondary institution for an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or certificate program. Submissions include a personal essay detailing a unique challenge they’ve faced in pursuing their education.

Maitre was selected from a competitive pool of more than 22,000 applicants. Her financial award will be paid directly to her institution for the 2025-2026 academic year.

For more information, please visit educationdynamics.com or contact Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Eric McGee at emcgee@educationdynamics.com.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is transforming higher education by driving outcomes that matter and helping schools understand and serve all Modern Learners. We are empowering growth, building reputations and shaping the future of modern higher education through bold innovation and strategic expertise. Our solutions span the spectrum of integrated branding, marketing, enrollment, communications, leadership advisory, market research and team transformation to help your campus thrive in today’s higher education landscape. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

Eric McGee EducationDynamics 561.912.1858 emcgee@educationdynamics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.