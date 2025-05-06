SEALSQ’s Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions for Drone and Satellite Telecommunications, Position It as a Technology Leader in Key Sectors Including Defense, Smart Farming and Logistics

Geneva, Switzerland, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Strategic Partnerships with Parrot and AgEagle, Coupled with WISeSat Picosatellite Advancements Showcase SEALSQ’s Expertise in Securing Air and Space for Defense Applications



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its continued leadership in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and satellite telecommunications, reinforcing its pivotal role in many industries including defense, smart farming and logistics. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders Parrot and AgEagle Aerial Systems (incorporating senseFly) and advancements in the WISeSat picosatellite constellation, SEALSQ is shaping the future of secure operations across air and space.

Securing the Skies: Unmatched Cybersecurity for Professional Drones

SEALSQ has solidified its position as a trusted security partner for the global UAV market projected to reach $38 billion by 2027, through collaborations with Parrot, Europe’s leading commercial UAV provider, and AgEagle, a pioneer in full-stack drone solutions. Parrot has integrated SEALSQ’s NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified secure elements (VaultIC 405) into flagship models such as the ANAFI USA, ANAFI Ai, and SKYCONTROLLER 4. These secure chips ensure cryptographic operations, software integrity, and robust drone-to-ground control system (GCS) pairing, enabling secure infrastructure inspections, public safety missions, and defense operations.



Similarly, AgEagle, which acquired senseFly in 2021, embeds SEALSQ’s secure elements in its eBee VISION UAS, designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions critical to government and defense sectors. This partnership, announced in November 2023, leverages SEALSQ’s unique trusted identities, secure boot, and encrypted communications to safeguard sensitive data, ensuring compliance with rigorous cybersecurity standards.

SEALSQ’s 2025 roadmap includes the launch of its Quantum-Resistant Secure Chips portfolio, featuring the QS7001 Platform and QVault Trusted Platform Module (TPM), currently in rigorous testing, to protect drones against emerging quantum computing threats.



“SEALSQ’s advanced semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography are redefining cybersecurity for UAVs, enabling our partners like Parrot and AgEagle to deliver secure, reliable, and mission-critical aerial systems,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Our Swiss-based root of trust and industry-leading certifications position us as the partner of choice for defense and public safety applications worldwide.”

Pioneering Secure Space Communications with WISeSat

SEALSQ, through its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) and WISeSat AG, is also contributing to the evolution of secure satellite telecommunications with its WISeSat picosatellite constellation, designed to provide secure, cost-effective IoT connectivity worldwide. The constellation, enhanced by SEALSQ’s secure microcontrollers, supports low-bandwidth connectivity for remote regions, critical for defense, smart farming, and logistics. A significant milestone is SEALSQ’s collaboration to integrate its quantum-resistant semiconductors into WISeSat picosatellites, ensuring secure communications for defense applications.



On May 1, 2025, WISeKey confirmed the June 2025 launch of the next-generation WISeSat satellite with SpaceX, featuring encrypted communications and SEALCOIN integration, further strengthening SEALSQ’s role in secure space-based IoT solutions. This initiative aligns with SEALSQ’s SEAL Quantum roadmap, which includes the 2025 launch of a Quantum-as-a-Service platform to accelerate quantum computing adoption across industries. The WISeSat constellation’s ability to enable satellite-to-drone connectivity, enhances UAV coverage and control, offering unparalleled operational resilience for defense missions.



“The developments with the WISeSat constellation underscore SEALSQ’s commitment to securing critical telecommunications infrastructure,” said Mr. Moreira. “By combining our post-quantum cryptography with picosatellite technology, we are delivering innovative solutions that meet the stringent demands of modern defense applications.”

SEALSQ’s expertise in securing drones and satellite telecommunications positions it as a high-potential player within Switzerland’s defense sector, known for its neutrality, precision, and technological leadership. The Company’s $93 million pipeline over the next three years, as announced on February 3, 2025, reflects robust demand for its quantum-resistant semiconductors and IoT security solutions. Strategic initiatives, including partnerships to establish chip design and customization centers in Spain and the United States, further enhance SEALSQ’s global footprint and supply chain resilience, supported by government incentives like the U.S. CHIPS Act and the EU Chips Act.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

