Real American Beer Named Title Sponsor and Official Beer of Newly Created Real American Freestyle Wrestling League

TAMPA, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer, the unapologetically bold and proudly American premium light lager co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, today announces its title sponsorship of Real American Freestyle (RAF) — the first professional freestyle wrestling league built for today’s generation of elite athletes and fans.

A first for the sport, Real American Freestyle brings venture capital investment into wrestling, with backing from Left Lane Capital and leadership from icons Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Israel Martinez. RAF aims to redefine the future of wrestling—combining elite competition, iconic entertainment, and a platform for the next generation of wrestling legends.

The league will feature a national roster of top-tier talent, including NCAA champions, Olympic hopefuls, and rising college stars. As part of the partnership, Real American Beer will launch a new wave of “Real American Athletes”—featuring standout RAF wrestlers who will represent the brand across campus, social, and in-market activations.

As the Official Beer of Real American Freestyle, RAB will be integrated across every major league touchpoint—live events, athlete partnerships, syndicated content, branded merchandise, and digital platforms. The first tournament debuts in August 2025, with a full season of high-impact matchups and fan-forward experiences to follow.

“When you back real moments and the best athletes in our country, you can’t lose, brother,” said Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer and Commissioner of Real American Freestyle. “These athletes are the heart of America, and Real American Beer is proud to be in their corner.”

Following partnerships with iconic American brands WWE and World of Outlaws, Real American Beer continues to expand its presence into the places where real Americans gather—the fields, the arenas, and the moments that matter.

“Real American Beer is about showing up where pride, grit, and community still mean something,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “Wrestling is one of the great American sports. Real American Freestyle is a perfect fit—real athletes, real competition, real passion. It’s everything our brand stands for.”

About Real American Beer

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is a premium light beer brewed with 110 calories, 4g carbs, and 4.2% ABV. Proudly American-owned and made, RAB is now available in 23 states and counting. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer.

About Real American Freestyle

Real American Freestyle is the first professional freestyle wrestling league, combining elite athleticism, dynamic entertainment, and a mission to elevate wrestling’s future. Launching in 2025, the league is backed by Left Lane Capital and led by Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Israel Martinez, and others. Learn more at realamericanfreestyle.com .

