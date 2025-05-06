BitMart CEO Nathan (Nenter) Chow Delivers Keynote at TOKEN2049: Shaping Crypto’s Future: AI-Powered Scale and Institutional Trust

Dubai, UAE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan (Nenter) Chow, the new global CEO of BitMart, the world's leading crypto asset trading platform, was invited to attend the Dubai TOKEN2049 conference and delivered a keynote speech entitled "Shaping Crypto’s Future: AI-Powered Scale and Institutional Trust". Nenter deeply analyzed the current status of industry development and proposed a strategic concept of AI promoting leapfrog development of the industry.





In his sharing, Nenter first analyzed that the current crypto market is at a critical turning point. Although the overall crypto market has shown a growth trend since 2025, problems such as liquidity fragmentation and imperfect compliance frameworks still restrict the full entry of institutional investors. According to the latest research data, the scale of global digital assets is expected to reach 20-30 trillion US dollars by 2030, but achieving this goal requires solving key issues such as the division of roles between traditional finance and crypto ecology, the transparency of risk management tools, and technical barriers.

AI-driven scalability - not only developing the market, but also changing the market. Nenter focused on the three major directions in which AI drives the development of the crypto industry. The first is to promote the deep integration of traditional finance and the crypto market, and to build a global market with free flow of assets by clarifying the role positioning of each participant. The second is to use AI technology to achieve an efficiency revolution, including using reinforcement learning algorithms to optimize cross-platform transaction paths and strengthening security monitoring through deep learning models.

Looking ahead, Nenter pointed out that despite challenges such as trade barriers, there is light at the end of the tunnel. He said: "When large banks begin to directly allocate digital assets, the real institutionalization wave will come, which requires us to build a trust infrastructure that takes into account privacy and compliance. BitMart will also continue to promote the coordinated development of AI technology innovation and institutional construction, with user empowerment as the core, to jointly build an open, interconnected and trusted crypto future."

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.

Chenkai chenkai.ni (at) bitmart.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.