Special 2025 Offers Recognize and Support Educators To Succeed and Save

SheerID and partners at leading brands provide verified discounts to help teachers throughout the year

PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for verifying and engaging high-value audiences, is helping educators access exclusive savings from top brands in 2025. More than 80 companies are partnering with SheerID to make discounts available to teachers without requiring memberships or complicated signups.

"Educators deserve recognition for the critical work they provide every single day," said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. "Working with brands that provide real value to the valiant teachers, administrators, and faculty brings us immense pride knowing their verified offers make lives a little easier and purchases more affordable."

SheerID’s Audience Network ensures that teachers can quickly and securely verify their eligibility and access these savings whenever needed. The program makes it simple for educators to take advantage of meaningful offers from trusted brands, honoring their role in shaping students and communities.

About SheerID

SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

