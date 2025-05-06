Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,428 in the last 365 days.

AGM Planning Made Easy: 13-Step Checklist for a Smooth and Stress-Free Event

Elevate Your Investor Relations Strategy

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Running an Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes careful planning - but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. How can you best stay organized and avoid last-minute stress?

Our 13-step AGM checklist breaks it all down, from setting the agenda and notifying stakeholders to handling live Q&A and post-meeting reports.

You'll learn:

  • The essential steps to plan and execute a successful AGM
  • How to ensure compliance with corporate governance requirements
  • Best ways to keep shareholders engaged before, during, and after the event
  • And more!

Read the full post.

NOTIFIED

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified, an EQ company.

Media Contact

Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc6b631-887e-4561-9b3d-c576253063f1


Primary Logo

AGM Planning Made Easy: 13-Step Checklist for a Smooth and Stress-Free Event

AGM Planning Made Easy: 13-Step Checklist for a Smooth and Stress-Free Event

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AGM Planning Made Easy: 13-Step Checklist for a Smooth and Stress-Free Event

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more