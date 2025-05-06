Chomps and 4ocean Partner to Tackle Ocean Plastic Pollution

Together, 4ocean and Chomps are committed to protecting the world's ocean by removing plastics from coastal communities.

CHICAGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, America’s fastest-growing snack brand known for its high-quality meat sticks*, announces its partnership with 4ocean, a global cleanup organization dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Through this collaboration, Chomps is committing to a one-to-one impact: for every pound of plastic used in its packaging, an equal amount will be removed from marine and coastal environments.

Plastic pollution is a well-known and growing global crisis — eight million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year. Without significant intervention, experts say that by 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish. This initiative is part of a larger effort by Chomps to address and manage its long-term environmental impact.





“We acknowledge our role in contributing to plastic waste and are committed to taking a leadership role in offsetting it through our partnership with 4ocean,” said Rashid Ali, Co-Founder & CEO of Chomps. “While sustainable packaging alternatives remain limited, this is a critical step in mitigating the impact of single-use plastics while we continue to explore long-term solutions.”

4ocean’s professional cleanup crews operate daily to remove plastic waste from ocean and coastlines while also intercepting ocean-bound plastic within 50 kilometers of shorelines. Since its founding in 2017, 4ocean has removed more than 40 million pounds of plastic waste from global waterways.

“We’re stoked to partner with a mission-aligned brand like Chomps,” said Alex Schulze, Co-Founder of 4ocean. “This collaboration not only helps clean our ocean and coastlines but also sets an example for what corporate responsibility can look like in action.”

“​While we realize this isn’t going to immediately solve the problem, Chomps is committing resources and planning to do our part in improving the plastic pollution problem,” said Pete Maldonado, Co-Founder of Chomps. "We believe in transparency and accountability and will keep our community informed with ongoing updates on the pounds of plastic collected along with imagery from cleanups on our website.”

As part of the initiative, 4ocean has created limited-edition bracelets partially made from plastic collected during the cleanup project. These bracelets will be offered as a gift with purchase—available in limited quantities exclusively to consumers who spend over $50 on the Chomps site beginning May 8th. Organizations and consumers interested in learning more about this partnership and ways to support ocean cleanup efforts can visit 4ocean.com .

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines each year. Learn more: 4ocean.com

About Chomps

Chomps is America’s fastest-growing snack brand, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10-12 grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com.

*Source: Numerator, Shopper Metrics, Numerator L52 W/E 3/30/25

Media Contact: marketing@chomps.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8521a938-1cac-4ba6-9885-2730ccbe75d0

