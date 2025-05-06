TWAICE Rolls Out 15+ Product Enhancements to Help BESS Operators Turn Complexity into Revenue

New Capabilities Empower Operators to Navigate Complexity, Set Internal Benchmarks, and Drive Stronger Financial Outcomes

CHICAGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE, a leading provider of predictive analytics software for battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced more than 15 major product enhancements. This rapid pace of innovation reflects the industry's urgent need for solutions that bridge technical excellence with financial performance, as operators navigate overwhelming data volumes, growing system complexity, and dynamic market demands.

A highlight among the latest developments is the launch of Penalty Risk Assessment, a breakthrough feature that helps operators avoid costly penalties by making State of Charge (SoC) issues easier to understand and act on. Compared to often inaccurate battery management system (BMS) estimates, the new tool indicates when systems operate near risky thresholds and provides SoC limit recommendations based on real-world system behavior. With these insights, operators can deliver power more reliably when electricity prices are highest, avoid penalties, and protect assets for long-term value.

"As the energy storage industry scales and evolves, many of our customers are encountering new and complex challenges that they haven't faced before," said Stephan Rohr, Co-CEO and founder at TWAICE. "At TWAICE, we focus on anticipating these emerging needs and delivering innovations that provide immediate, practical value. Our latest feature rollouts give operators the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize increasingly complex systems."

Solving Real-World Operational Challenges with Actionable Insights and User-Friendly Tools

Among the many enhancements, four of the new features, in particular, show how TWAICE is tackling the industry’s toughest operational challenges, including:

Maximizing Availability : TWAICE's Usable and Recoverable Energy KPIs help operators quickly spot and prioritize issues impacting availability and performance. Combined with integration to Modo Energy’s financial platform, operators can now directly link hidden energy loss with revenue impact, enabling smarter asset management.

: TWAICE's Usable and Recoverable Energy KPIs help operators quickly spot and prioritize issues impacting availability and performance. Combined with integration to Modo Energy’s financial platform, operators can now directly link hidden energy loss with revenue impact, enabling smarter asset management. Protecting Long-term Asset Profitability : New Roundtrip Efficiency (RTE) monitoring ensures visibility beyond batteries to inverters and transformers. By capturing efficiency drops wherever they occur, RTE Insights enables early detection of performance degradation that could otherwise go unnoticed for months.

: New Roundtrip Efficiency (RTE) monitoring ensures visibility beyond batteries to inverters and transformers. By capturing efficiency drops wherever they occur, RTE Insights enables early detection of performance degradation that could otherwise go unnoticed for months. Managing Warranty and Contractual Risks : Customizable Warranty & Guarantee Tracker tied to 50+ KPIs allows proactive compliance monitoring, with predictive alerts before thresholds are crossed — saving costs and disputes.

: Customizable Warranty & Guarantee Tracker tied to 50+ KPIs allows proactive compliance monitoring, with predictive alerts before thresholds are crossed — saving costs and disputes. Speeding Up Operational Decision Making: New Automated Reporting enhancements deliver tailored, deep-linked insights at the cadence needed — daily, weekly, or monthly, ensuring the right teams have the right information when it matters most.

Each of these innovations addresses critical needs identified through close collaboration with TWAICE’s customers, such as BW ESS, a major operator of large-scale energy storage assets.

"TWAICE's battery analytics software gives us the visibility we need to make operational decisions more effectively, increase the availability of the BESS, and ensure our battery portfolio is operating safely and efficiently," said the Head of Asset Management at BW ESS.

To learn more about how the latest TWAICE features help energy storage operators navigate the evolving industry, visit https://www.twaice.com/.

About TWAICE

Since 2018, TWAICE has led the field of predictive battery analytics, meeting the demand for safe, durable, and highly available energy storage systems (BESS). While Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Energy Management Systems (EMS) offer basic monitoring capabilities, TWAICE provides advanced analytics that go deeper to optimize BESS performance and lifetime ROI. As a trusted partner to the industry, TWAICE offers unbiased insights to support objective decision-making independent of manufacturers, insurers, or service providers.

www.twaice.com

Media Contact:

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for TWAICE

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07265179-9315-4cf8-9f8f-55a991ecdd9b

TWAICE Rolls Out 15+ Product Enhancements to Help BESS Operators Turn Complexity into Revenue TWAICE, a leading provider of predictive analytics software for battery energy storage systems (BESS), announced more than 15 major product enhancements, including the Penalty Risk Assessment seen here. The new tool indicates when systems operate near risky thresholds and provides SoC limit recommendations based on real-world system behavior.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.