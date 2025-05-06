FIVE IRON GOLF EXPANDS IN NEW YORK AND CONNECTICUT WITH THREE NEW FRANCHISE LOCATIONS

Port Chester, Syracuse, and Norwalk build on brand momentum with 50+ locations in development

New York, NY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, is continuing its rapid franchise expansion with three new developments across New York and Connecticut. New franchise locations are underway in Port Chester and Syracuse, NY, and Norwalk, CT—bringing Five Iron’s signature blend of high-tech golf, vibrant sports bar energy, event-ready spaces, and late-night entertainment to even more neighborhoods. Designed to cater to both avid golfers and guests seeking a standout social experience, each venue delivers an inclusive, hospitality-first environment.

Backed by strategic investors including Callaway Golf and Enlightened Hospitality Investments (the growth equity fund co-founded by Danny Meyer), Five Iron Golf continues its global growth. The brand currently operates 34 locations across 15 states and 5 countries, with more than 50 additional venues in development, redefining how and where people engage with golf today.

Expanding Upstate and Downstate: Syracuse and Port Chester, NY

In Westchester County, franchise group Ironwood Ventures—led by John Cornelius, Jeff Kelly, Jacob Dowden, George Jamgochian, and Bruce MacKenzie—will debut a Five Iron Golf at 179 N Main Street in Port Chester. Currently under construction and slated for a Fall 2025 opening, the 7,655-square-foot venue will feature ten simulators and full-service food and beverage. Set within The Abendroth Downtown, a boutique apartment community with over 200 residences, the venue is designed to become a social hub for locals and visitors alike. Plans for local partnerships, including initiatives with First Tee, are also underway. Broker Laura Leeds of Simon David Real Estate and architect Rick Hoag of Frederick William Hoag Architect are leading the project.

“We are excited about the opportunity to invest in the communities of Westchester and Fairfield Counties and bring Five Iron’s best-in-class experience to golfers and sports fans alike,” said the Ironwood Ventures team.

Upstate, Five Iron Golf will open in downtown Syracuse at 400 S Salina Street. Franchisees Chase Rogan, Drew Whiting, and Jeremy Thurston of The Hayner Hoyt Corporation—who also operate Five Iron’s successful Erie, PA franchise—are leading the 11,200-square-foot venue project. Scheduled to open in Fall 2025, it will offer eight simulators, four duckpin bowling lanes, a full bar and kitchen, and flexible indoor/outdoor event spaces, all positioned in Syracuse’s revitalized theater and museum district.

“We’re proud to bring a premium golf and entertainment experience to Syracuse and contribute to the exciting growth happening downtown,” said the franchisees. “From corporate outings to birthday parties, happy hours to winter practice, we look forward to becoming the city’s go-to destination.”

Broker Alex Redlus of Savills and local partner Larry Socia of Sutton Real Estate Company are supporting the project. Community partnerships are expected to include Syracuse University, The Downtown Committee, United Way of Central New York, and others.

Momentum Continues in Connecticut: Norwalk’s SoNo 50 Tower

Ironwood Ventures will also bring a second Connecticut location to Norwalk. Currently in design and targeting an early 2026 opening, the 8,411-square-foot venue will be housed in the SoNo 50 commercial tower. Plans include ten simulators, a Dartsee activation, and additional entertainment features such as shuffleboard or billiards. Full food and beverage offerings are also planned. Broker Ian Laskowski of Morrow Hill and architect Zsolt S. Vamosi of DZ-9 Limited are leading development.

Poised for Continued National and Global Growth

These locations build on Five Iron’s growing footprint. A flagship in St. Louis opens this May, followed by Nashville this summer, and a major expansion in Florida is underway with 12 franchise locations in development.

With tour-level Callaway club fitting, global memberships, instruction, events, and vibrant social experiences, Five Iron Golf continues to create new ways for people to connect through the game.

To learn more about franchising with Five Iron Golf, visit franchising.fiveirongolf.com .

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208 danielle.kindelmann@fiveirongolf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.