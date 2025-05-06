Unveiling the Future of Trailer & Container Security: The Tive Security Seal

Intelligent, tamper detection locking device revolutionizes digital cargo security

BOSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that the company has partnered with TydenBrooks, the global leader in security seals and solutions, to deliver the Tive Security Seal—an intelligent, digital tamper detection device that sets a new benchmark in cargo and asset protection.

Designed to strengthen shipment security measures, the Tive Security Seal locks containers or trailer doors while adding a layer of smart digital protection. Fully integrated with Tive’s Solo 5G trackers and cloud platform, the Security Seal helps ensure that cargo stays secure by providing real-time tamper alerts the moment security is compromised—by cable cutting, forced entry, or device damage. The Security Seal empowers users to act before the situation spirals into a bigger problem.

The Tive Security Seal feeds actionable analytics directly to the Tive cloud platform, offering customers a robust, real-time view into the security and location of their global shipments. Data collected by the Security Seal and Solo 5G trackers also integrates effortlessly with existing Transportation Management Systems—making it a plug-and-play solution for logistics providers aiming to enhance their cargo protection protocols.

“Armed with this new Security Seal in partnership with TydenBrooks, Tive is poised to elevate the standard for shipment security—across the entire supply chain,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. “This is more than just a seal: combined with Tive’s Solo 5G, it offers intelligent, real-time tamper detection that gives shippers the power to act the moment a threat is detected. Companies using the Tive Seal will be at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that their valuable cargo is protected with unparalleled precision and efficiency.”

“The TydenBrooks BLE Seal is the most advanced C-TPAT compliant and ISO 17712 High Security Certified Seal, designed in a digital-first environment to combat cargo theft,” says Ben Rogers, President - TydenBrooks Security Products Group. “Tive’s commitment to innovation and security aligns with our mission to Secure the World, and we appreciate Tive’s partnership and dedication in advancing cargo protection globally. Together, we look forward to the impact this collaboration will have in safeguarding shipments worldwide.”

The launch of the Tive Security Seal marks yet another milestone in Tive’s mission to eliminate shipment delays, damage, and theft—while ensuring the highest level of shipment integrity and customer trust.

Key features of the Tive Seal include:

Real-time tamper detection: Receive real-time alerts when a Security Seal is tampered with: if the cable is cut, the Seal is damaged, or tampering is detected

Top-level compliance: Tive Seal is ISO 17712 High Security Certified and C-TPAT compliant, which is particularly critical for cross-border shipments

Integrated data analytics: Unlock actionable insights and enhance your security measures with powerful analytics in the Tive cloud platform, or integrate seamlessly with existing Transportation Management Systems

Precision engineering: Discreet and familiar design is comparable to metal cable seals, but built smarter to deter tampering and streamline operations

Real-time location alerts: Multimodal connectivity provides alerts so you can quickly locate, track, and secure your cargo

Failsafe design: Deter theft with a durable and discreet design that blends in like a standard cable lock seal—but delivers real-time tamper detection





