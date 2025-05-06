Orangekloud to Attend Directions ASIA 2025 Conference, May 7-9, in Bangkok

SINGAPORE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven no-code application development, today announced that the Company will be attending the Directions ASIA 2025 Conference, May 7-9, on the 10th floor of the Avani+Riverside Hotel in Bangkok.

Directions ASIA 2025 is a premier conference focused on the latest updates and innovations in the Microsoft ecosystem, including ERP, CRM, and Cloud Solutions. The Conference is expected to be attended by hundreds of members of the Dynamics community, including resellers, add-on providers, Microsoft, CSPs, MVPs, developers, consultants, sales and marketing professionals, and business leaders.

Orangekloud will be exhibiting its next generation eMOBIQ AI App Development Platform and Enterprise Apps for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central at booth number B12. Event attendees can explore how eMOBIQ AI allows the Company’s partners to expand their business into mobile solutions with built-in Microsoft API readiness. Orangekloud also offers direct purchase options for its ready-made enterprise mobile apps to address specific customer requirements.

The Conference will be open from 9am to 5pm on each of its three days.

Those seeking to register for the Conference may purchase tickets at https://www.directionsforpartners.com/tickets?EventCode=ASIA2025

For additional information on the Conference, please go to https://www.directionsforpartners.com/asia2025

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. A suite of eMOBIQ® mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas. The industry sectors focused on include Food Services & Manufacturing, Precision Engineering, Construction, etc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Orangekloud Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. IR Contact:

Steven Chu, COO, and IR Officer

1 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #04-27/28 & 34 Aposh Building Bizhub

Singapore 768160

(+65) 6317 2050

Email: ir@orangekloud.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.