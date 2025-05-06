SJW Group Rebrands as H2O America

Empowering Local Teams with National Scale: New Brand Reflects Unified Mission to Deliver High-Quality, Reliable Water Nationwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJW Group (NASDAQ: SJW), a leading investor-owned, pure-play water and wastewater utility, today announced that it has changed its name to H2O America and unveiled a new logo and corporate brand. The company also announced a new Nasdaq ticker symbol, HTO, which takes effect today and replaces its former symbol, SJW. The new name reflects the company’s evolution into a national platform while reinforcing its deep, ongoing commitment to the local communities it serves.

At the heart of the rebrand is a powerful promise: We protect what’s precious. This guiding purpose reflects the essential role water plays in everyday life—and the responsibility H2O America embraces to reliably deliver clean, high-quality water that sustains public health, vibrant communities, and a reliable future.

“H2O America is more than a new name—it’s a better reflection of who we’ve become: a truly national platform that empowers and strengthens our community utilities,” said Eric W. Thornburg, chair, president and chief executive officer. “It represents the work we do every day—delivering high-quality water, exceptional service, and reliable infrastructure to our customers; being an employer of choice across the country; and serving as a force for good in our communities—all while creating long-term value for our investors.”

“Thanks to our team’s hard work, skill, and commitment, we’ve become one of the largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the country,” said Andrew F. Walters, who currently serves as chief financial officer and treasurer and will become chief executive officer effective July 1, 2025, upon Thornburg’s planned retirement. “The most important thing we do each day is provide high-quality drinking water—a precious resource our communities can trust. For us, this isn’t a responsibility; it’s a privilege. With our scale and strong balance sheet, we’re better equipped to unlock the full strength of our national network while staying rooted in the local knowledge and service that define us.”

Why H2O America?

H2O America says exactly who we are: a national platform rooted in local service, powered by purpose. “H2O” is elemental and essential, placing water at the center of everything we do. It’s also a nod to our local roots—water touches every home and every life in the communities we serve. “America” reflects our national reach and collective strength—and lays the foundation for continued growth.

Like the name, the new logo design also tells a story. The “H” evokes water flow and strong infrastructure; the “2” sits slightly below the other elements, a nod to the unseen work happening behind the scenes and below the surface to keep water flowing; the “O” represents clarity and purity; and the overlapping shapes symbolize connection—across teams, systems, and communities.

Where We’re Headed

This isn’t just a name change. H2O America reflects who we are and where we’re going—a unified platform rooted in local service and powered by national strength. It honors the trust we’ve earned and calls us to keep showing up with purpose, clarity, and pride.

We’ll celebrate this next chapter and our new ticker symbol, HTO, by visiting the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on May 14 and ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell. We look forward to this powerful moment to spotlight our people, our progress, and the purpose that brings us together—on a national stage.

These changes apply only to our parent company. There is no impact on customer service, billing, or our day-to-day operations, and our local utility names remain unchanged.

About H2O America

H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) is a national investor-owned network of local water and wastewater utilities united by one purpose: delivering clean, high-quality water to the communities we call home.

For H2O America, providing water is more than a responsibility—it’s a privilege. Every connection we serve helps sustain what matters most: public health, vibrant neighborhoods, and a reliable future.

Across approximately 407,000 water and wastewater service connections, we invest in critical infrastructure to strengthen water supply for generations to come. We stay actively engaged in our local communities while focusing on operational excellence and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our investors.

Water is local—and so are our roots. Through our four regional water utilities—Connecticut Water, Maine Water, San Jose Water, and Texas Water—we proudly serve more than 1.6 million people across the country. Together, we protect what’s precious.

For more information, please visit our new website at www.H2O-America.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to future events and future results of H2O America and its subsidiaries that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about H2O America and its subsidiaries and the industries in which H2O America and its subsidiaries operate and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of H2O America. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “should,” “will,” "approximately," "strategy," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including regulatory actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures, PFAS and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (4) the effect of the impact of climate change; (5) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (6) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (7) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (12) legislative, and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of H2O America to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results, performance or achievements are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and speak only as of the date made, and H2O America undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Relations

Nazan Riahei

Vice President of Communications

(408) 731-0890

MediaRelations@H2O-America.com

Investor Relations

Daniel J. Meaney

Director of Investor Relations

(860) 664-6016

InvestorRelations@H2O-America.com

