Maybacks Global Entertainment and Whale TV Launch iDreamCTV App Across Global Smart TV Platforms

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Maybacks Global Entertainment, a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK: AHRO ), in partnership with Whale TV ( https:// www.whaletv.com ), is proud to announce the launch of the iDreamCTV App to over 180 million users across Whale TV's global smart TV and digital device ecosystem.

Whale TV will integrate Maybacks' FAST channel and VAST tag advertising directly within the iDreamCTV App, enabling a revenue-sharing model with top-tier global CTV/OTT advertising partners. This integration extends across major digital platforms including Roku (48% market share), Amazon Fire TV (28%), Apple TV (8.5%), and Android TV via Google Play.

Chris Giordano, President of Authentic Holdings, stated:

"This marks the beginning of a strategic alliance that not only drives significant revenue potential but also positions iDreamCTV in front of a global audience. As Whale TV-enabled Smart TVs power on, users will see iDreamCTV featured alongside major platforms such as Sky+, Netflix, Pluto TV, and Amazon Prime Video as one of Whale's preferred content partners in the Whale TV App Store"

The partnership also includes a comprehensive rollout of Maybacks' VAST tag advertising program across Whale TV's expansive ecosystem, significantly amplifying the reach and monetization potential of the iDreamCTV platform.

Maureen Cooper, Director of Programming, added:

"With Whale TV's global footprint and our growing presence in the U.S. market, we believe this collaboration will place iDreamCTV and our advertising solutions in a strong position for long-term success. This is an exciting milestone for our team and shareholders as we enter a high-growth phase."

Chris Giordano further stated our partnership with Whale TV is the beginning of iDreamCTV being monetized. There are several other major partnerships that will be announced in the very near future.

We are excited about keeping our shareholders up to date as to the developments not only at Maybacks but also in our other subsidiaries in which major opportunities are now forming.

For more information on our Whale TV - Smart TV APP profile, visit https:// www.zeasn.tv/whaleeco/appstore/detail?appid=20008403 .

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc., filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

SOURCE: Authentic Holdings, Inc.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.