UMeWorld Releases Clinical Results: DAG Oil Shows Significant Reductions in Uric Acid, Cholesterol, Triglycerides, and Weight

MIAMI, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) today announced the results of a clinical study demonstrating the metabolic benefits of diacylglycerol (DAG) oil, the active ingredient in its functional cooking oil brand, DAGola. The study confirmed that regular consumption of DAG oil led to significant improvements in key health markers, including uric acid, triglycerides, cholesterol, and body weight.

The study, titled “The study on the effects of diacylglycerol (DAG) oil in patients with elevated blood glucose levels and overweight”, was conducted with 820 adult participants aged 18 to 75 who were overweight (BMI > 24.0 kg/m²) and had either glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels ≥ 5.7% or fasting blood glucose ≥ 5.6 mmol/L. Participants agreed to adopt a structured dietary intervention that included exclusive use of DAG oil in home-cooked meals. Dining out was prohibited during the study period in order to tightly control dietary intake.

A total of 415 participants completed the two-month program. The dropout rate was higher than anticipated, largely due to difficulty adhering to the no–dining out requirement, highlighting the role of eating habits in long-term nutritional interventions.

Clinical results were analyzed using the paired-sample T-test method. After one month of DAG oil consumption, participants with elevated levels saw significant reductions in uric acid (P < 0.01), total cholesterol (P < 0.01), and LDL-C (P < 0.05). After two months, weight and BMI dropped significantly (P < 0.01), uric acid remained significantly reduced (P < 0.01), and triglyceride levels showed a marked decrease (P < 0.001).

These results suggest that DAG oil can contribute meaningfully to improving metabolic balance, particularly in populations at risk for hyperuricemia, dyslipidemia, obesity, and early-stage insulin resistance. The findings position DAGola not only as a premium culinary oil, but as a functional nutrition solution backed by clinical evidence.

Metabolic disease affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Often rooted in diet and lifestyle, conditions like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are largely preventable - and in many cases, reversible. Functional foods like DAGola offer a practical, everyday way to help individuals take control of their health, starting in their own kitchens.

“This study validates the science behind DAGola,” said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld. “For too long, consumers have had to choose between flavor, convenience, and genuine health benefits. We believe it’s time for that to change. Our mission with DAGola is to make advanced nutrition effortless - by putting clinically supported, high-performance oils in kitchens everywhere. DAGola isn’t just another cooking oil; it’s a daily upgrade to metabolic wellness, backed by real science and crafted with care. We’re proud to offer a product that delivers measurable benefits in everyday use - without compromising on taste or quality.”

DAGola offers 4 high-performance DAG-based oils: Gourmet Blend, Vitality Blend, Master Chef Blend and Premium Blend. Each is crafted for culinary excellence and metabolic support, with select blends delivering up to 50% fewer triglycerides than conventional oils. While small amounts of DAG occur naturally in oils like olive oil - typically less than 3% - DAGola products are specially formulated using a proprietary enzymatic technology to provide a significantly higher DAG content for enhanced wellness benefits. Available online at www.cellugizer.com or amazon.com/dagola.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld is redefining the cooking oil industry through science and innovation. Our flagship product, DAGola™, contains up to 50% less triglycerides than traditional oils and is clinically proven in multiple human trials to support heart health and improve lipid metabolism. Using a proprietary enzymatic technology, we produce functional oils that help combat metabolic syndrome, which affects over 47 million Americans. This same advanced process also converts palm and used cooking oils into eco-friendly biofuels. Our mission is to lead in next-generation nutrition and sustainable energy, delivering innovation with real-world impact.

About DAGola Inc.

DAGola Inc. is the U.S. branch of UMeWorld Limited. It focuses on selling innovative food products in North America. To learn more about DAGola Inc., visit www.dagolaoil.com.

Contact: Michael Lee UMeWorld Limited Email: info@umeworld.com

