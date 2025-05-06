Gordian Awarded Sourcewell National Cooperative Contract for Facility Assessments and Planning Services

Sourcewell contract 102424-GGI allows participating agencies to utilize Gordian’s Facility Assessments and Planning offerings to identify risks, generate strategies and more effectively communicate needs.

Greenville, SC, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today its award of a new Sourcewell contract, expanding Gordian’s offering to Sourcewell members to provide more comprehensive planning solutions. Through this contract, government and education entities across the United States can now more easily access Gordian’s full suite of planning solutions, including comprehensive Facility Condition Assessments (FCAs). These assessments serve as the foundation for strategic facilities planning, equipping agencies with critical insights into the current state of their buildings. Gordian’s FCA expertise helps organizations establish a defensible baseline of facility needs, uncover deferred maintenance and identify life cycle issues.

Sourcewell, one of the largest purchasing cooperatives, provides participating agencies access to trusted and highly respected suppliers through nationally solicited contracts. Each supplier is rigorously assessed through a competitive process that ensures procurement requirements are met or exceeded. Last year, 50,000 agencies purchased over 11 billion worth of goods and services through nearly 800 Sourcewell contracts.

"Sourcewell has been a longtime Gordian partner, and we are thrilled to expand our planning offering to state, local and education entities across the nation," said Matt Peterson, Director of Co-Op Contracts at Gordian. "Gordian’s Assessments and Capital Planning solutions help facilities and finance leaders gather the data needed and share it in a way that everyone understands – increasing the chances to secure funding and allocate it to the most critical needs."

Gordian’s strategic facilities management services allow organizations to quickly get the accurate, objective and defensible data needed to understand the current conditions of their facilities to better prioritize facilities budgets and secure funding. Gordian’s assessors help identify assets that can pose risk to public safety and flag those assets to avoid emergency repairs and overtime. By centralizing asset and facility information, Gordian provides forecasting tools to manage and maintain facility condition data more effectively, leveraging that data to optimize budget decisions about maintenance and facility capital planning.

Sourcewell contract 102424-GGI gives access to the following strategic facilities management services from Gordian:

"Through this awarded contract, we are thrilled to empower public sector agencies with the options they need to assess and improve their facilities," said Tony Glenz, Director of Cooperative Contracts/JOC, Facilities at Sourcewell. "Our partnership with Gordian emphasizes our commitment to providing access to leading resources and services for our participating agencies."

Gordian also offers two comprehensive contracts available through Sourcewell to streamline your public procurement processes. Contract 091620-GGI provides expert building and infrastructure repairs, alterations and restoration services, ensuring your physical assets are maintained and upgraded with precision and quality. Additionally, Contract 050421-GGI delivers top-tier program management consulting services, guiding you through complex projects with strategic planning and execution to optimize your resources and achieve your goals efficiently.

Visit Gordian’s dedicated Sourcewell webpage to learn more.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is government empowering government since 1978. Throughout North America, Sourcewell streamlines the public procurement process by conducting competitive solicitations on behalf of 50,000 participating agencies awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Agencies can purchase from hundreds of awarded contracts delivered through a local dealer or representative. Sourcewell staff work as force multipliers, empowering the public sector to fulfill their community service mission.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

