PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) and Kaitlyn Bristowe Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary of Her Season of ABC’s The Bachelorette with Special Edition of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe Podcast

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that podcast host Kaitlyn Bristowe is celebrating her pinnacle season of ABC’s long running Bachelorette franchise with a special nostalgic edition of her People’s Choice Award nominated podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Twice weekly episodes launch May 6, 2025 and Bristowe, arguably one of the most popular Bachelorette’s in series history, celebrates the 10 year anniversary of her season of the show. Kicking off the first episode is Bristowe taking a lookback on her entire season and reacting to scenes she hasn’t revisited in ten years. Listeners will be along for the ride as Bristowe reacts to key show moments and reveals never before heard stories and shares the full story of what went down during her much-watched season of The Bachelorette. Subsequent episodes through June feature former suitors and cast members as they too share their stories.

“Kaitlyn Bristowe is one of the most charming and witty hosts in podcasting and her connection with her audience is unrivaled. We at PodcastOne are thrilled to be able to present this special edition of Off the Vine, allowing audiences a peek at Kaitlyn at her most vulnerable and honest as she shares her experiences and reactions to the show that changed her life,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Since its 2018 debut, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe has amassed a following of devoted fans, affectionately referred to as Vinos who tune in weekly for lots of laughs, candid conversations, taboo topics, and unfiltered advice. In a space where gals and guys can feel empowered to be themselves on this People’s Choice Award nominated show, Bristowe delivers content that shows that there is more reality to life than what you see on Instagram.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

