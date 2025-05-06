Intelligent Bio Solutions Drives Global Growth Through Multilingual Digital Expansion

Arabic, Italian, and Spanish-language websites unlock commercial access to regions representing over 1.4 billion people

Multilingual rollout aligns with product readiness and accelerates international sales pipeline development

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the launch of three new localized websites in Arabic, Italian, and Spanish. This rollout supports the Company's global growth plans and international sales expansion by opening digital and commercial access to some of the world's fastest-growing, high-demand regions for workplace safety and compliance solutions.

The newly launched websites form part of INBS' broader localization strategy, ensuring the business is operationally ready and market-aligned to capture new revenue opportunities across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Collectively, these regions represent a combined population of over 1.4 billion people1.

"This is not just a translation project; it's a commercial growth engine," said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "By localizing our online presence and sales infrastructure to make it ready for use by customers across the globe, we are building scalable access to high-potential markets. These initiatives are the foundation for strengthening distributor relationships, increasing lead generation, and facilitating faster market penetration worldwide."

The Company has already seen strong interest from international partners following recent advancements in multilingual reader functionality, which enables its fingerprint sweat-based drug screening system, a portable, hygienic, and dignified alternative to urine or saliva testing, to be accessible and deployable in non-English speaking environments.

INBS has identified strong growth opportunities across Latin America, the Middle East, and Southern Europe. In Latin America, the drug screening market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 20302, with Spanish serving as the official language in 20 countries across the region. Meanwhile, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries continue to strengthen enforcement of workplace safety standards, driving demand for compliant screening solutions in the Middle East.

The new websites are expected to strengthen inbound demand and accelerate conversion across distribution and sales channels by removing language barriers and aligning with regional expectations. They further complement the Company's ongoing commercial initiatives, including expansion of its global distributor network and increased investment in digital lead generation and localization infrastructure. The new websites can be accessed through INBS' global product website at www.intelligentfingerprinting.com.

INBS’ Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is designed to detect recent drug use through fingerprint sweat analysis, providing results in under ten minutes. With over 400 active accounts in 19 countries, INBS continues to lead the evolution of drug screening technology, serving industries including construction, manufacturing, transport, and logistics.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 United Nations, 2024. World Population Prospects 2024, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division. Available at: https://population.un.org/wpp/

2 Grand View Research 2025. Latin America Drug Screening Market Size & Outlook. Available at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/drug-screening-market/latin-america

