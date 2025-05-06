3D Systems’ NextDent® Material Portfolio Addressing Broadest Set of Patient-specific Indications

3D Systems’ NextDent branded dental materials have set the benchmark for quality and aesthetics, addressing the broadest set of patient-specific dental solutions in the world

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems’ (NYSE: DDD) Digital Dentistry Solutions are helping dental laboratories and clinics efficiently deliver patient-specific devices to straighten, protect, repair, and replace teeth with high precision. 3D printing combined with advanced dental materials can now provide individually customized patient solutions faster, better and at a lower cost than conventional technologies. The Company has cemented its leadership in Digital Dentistry by providing the most extensive portfolio of integrated solutions. At the core of 3D Systems’ strategy is a portfolio of NextDent® materials that are engineered to address the most comprehensive range of patient-specific indications. The Company’s deep experience and expertise — which includes nearly a century of pioneering dental material development — enables the production of custom prosthetics for the repair of teeth such as crowns and bridges that provide a precise fit, enhanced durability, and cost-effective results.

3D Systems’ portfolio of clinically validated NextDent 3D printing resins now address more than 30 applications, including those focused on repairing teeth. This includes materials such as NextDent C&B MFH (Micro Filled Hybrid). This material has been developed for crowns and bridges, and engineered to efficiently produce strong, durable patient-specific devices. 3D Systems has also added a third-party material which shares the Company’s commitment to the highest quality standards to its portfolio to support an ever-increasing range of solutions for the ‘repair’ of teeth. In 2022, 3D Systems announced a partnership with Saremco Dental AG, and in so doing, made Saremco’s CROWNTEC™ material available for its NextDent 3D printers to produce patient-specific permanent crowns.

3D Systems’ NextDent materials are compatible with the Company’s 3D printing technologies — NextDent 5100 and NextDent LCD1 — and are also validated to integrate with a variety of industry-leading dental 3D printers. Opening its materials portfolio to use with other renowned dental 3D printers helps lower the barrier to adoption by enabling more print solutions to capitalize on the rich legacy and expertise of the NextDent portfolio. NextDent materials for medical devices are fully biocompatible and carry all of the required regulatory clearances in many jurisdictions around the world.

"3D Systems has been recognized for decades as an industry-leader in Digital Dentistry innovation,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “With the broadest range of technology in our industry and our strategic focus on dentistry, we are perfectly positioned to drive widespread adoption across all dental applications. Our mission is to be the leader in all aspects of dentistry, providing the highest-quality solutions to straighten, protect, repair and replace teeth for patients around the world. Our efforts in the ‘repair’ space are foundational to our business, which is deeply rooted in the rich history of the NextDent brand. Our validated 3D printing workflows featuring our industry-leading materials and empower dental labs and clinics to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand their service offerings, ensuring scalability and a competitive edge. Ultimately, our advanced solutions deliver better-fitting, longer-lasting, and aesthetically superior dental prosthetics, enhancing patients’ confidence and quality of life. Our continued focus on R&D enables the development of ever-improving solutions designed to rapidly meet the diverse patient needs."

According to internal market estimates, applications for the ‘repair’ pillar of 3D Systems’ dental strategy in the United States alone represent an approximately $150 million addressable market by 2029. The U.S. market is estimated to be roughly one-third of the total available global market. When combined with the markets for ‘straighten’ (approximately $125 million), ‘protect’ (approximately $150 million) and ‘replace’ (approximately $600 million), the U.S. Dental market represents a nearly $1 billion opportunity for the integration of 3D printing technology.

3D Systems’ Digital Dentistry Solutions are integral to catalyzing the adoption of 3D printing — serving more than one million patients. The Company’s solutions for ‘repair’ applications include 3D printing materials, 3D printing technology (i.e., NextDent 5100, NextDent LCD1, DMP Flex 200), additive manufacturing software (i.e., 3D Sprint, 3DXpert) and deep applications expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods.

