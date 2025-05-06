BMG Money Reaffirms Commitment to Educators Nationwide

Providing Access to Over 85,000 Loans to Individuals in Education Fields Since Founding

We are deeply committed to supporting the financial well-being of educators, who are the cornerstone of our society.” — Kieran Noonan, President & CEO at BMG Money

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG Money continues to support educators throughout the United States, issuing nearly 85,000 loans to those in the education field since its founding, underscoring its commitment to enhancing financial stability for those who play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future.To date, BMG Money has provided access to a total of nearly one million loans across all programs, issued by lender WebBank. BMG Money is transforming the way America’s workforce accesses responsible credit by providing access to emergency financial assistance with quick funding options. BMG Money caters to individuals who may have been rejected by traditional financial institutions. FICO scores are not considered during the credit decision process and loans are approved based on employment status.A recent survey revealed that more than three in every four teachers have experienced health problems due to stress, and approximately 28 percent of educators experience symptoms of depression, almost double other professions. While the reasons may vary, one significant contributing factor to all employee stress is finance. According to another survey, 41 percent of Americans are stressed about money, up from 39% in 2023, including high earners with incomes of $150,000 or more. From rising service costs like home and auto insurance, it is becoming increasingly difficult to pay for everyday expenses, regardless of income level.BMG Money helps alleviate financial stress and despair that an astonishing 15 percent or more of public-sector employees are suffering from, often unknown to their employers. BMG Money promotes voluntary benefits for employers to help employees avoid high-interest loans that can pull them deeper into crisis, help them avoid emergencies with fixed and affordable payments, and help bring them out of the grasp of inescapable debt and into financial freedom."We are deeply committed to supporting the financial well-being of educators, who are the cornerstone of our society," said Kieran Noonan, President & CEO at BMG Money. "Our mission is to empower these dedicated professionals with the financial tools they need to thrive, both personally and professionally."BMG Money’s innovative approach focuses on providing access to emergency financial assistance with quick funding options, catering to individuals who may have been turned away by traditional financial institutions. BMG Money is also trusted by more than 100 employers and local, county and state government bodies, providing access to a suite of financial wellness solutions including employment-based loans as a workplace benefit through its LoansAtWork Inc. program, issued by lender WebBank.BMG Money's impact extends beyond loan provision. The company also offers financial literacy programs designed to equip educators with essential skills for managing their finances effectively. As BMG Money continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its partnership with educational unions and institutions. This collaboration not only benefits educators but also contributes to a more stable and supportive educational environment.About BMG MoneyHeadquartered in Miami, FL, BMG Money has offered employment-based lending solutions since 2011 to help public and private sector employees that have been overlooked by traditional financial institutions and are struggling to overcome archaic methods of determining credit worthiness. Currently operating in 39 states plus the District of Columbia, BMG Money's mission is to enhance the financial wellness of its customers through a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, providing the tools necessary for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.bmgmoney.com

