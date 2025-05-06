Lingokids puts Parent Guilt on Trial in First of its Kind Campaign

Trusted edtech and media brand Lingokids highlights the parenting screen time debate with the launch of its largest U.S. campaign - The Trial by Lingokids

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lingokids , the #1 interactive app for kids aged 2-8, puts the parenting screen time debate on trial with the launch of its largest U.S. campaign, The Trial by Lingokids. The campaign film highlights the invisible weight of parental guilt that over 74% of American parents feel when it comes to their child’s screen time and encourages open dialogue on the topic, which affects most parents, but is not frequently discussed (less than 10%).

To create the film, Lingokids partnered with Piel Studios , Emmy-winning Film Director Diego Hurtado de Mendoza and Latin Grammy-winning Composer Fernando Velazquez to conduct a striking social experiment, enlisting 11 real parents to unknowingly put their parental guilt, particularly related to their child’s screen time use, on trial. During the trial, the parents expressed their unscripted feelings and doubts about their parenting styles and approach to screen time. The result is an emotional and impactful look at parental guilt around screen time use, providing a powerful message for parents.

“Today's parents, compared to past generations, often prioritize emotional engagement, open communication, and understanding their children's perspectives, while facing increased pressure and societal expectations,” said board-certified pediatrician Dr. Mona . “This stress can lead to an immense amount of parental guilt and more intensive parenting styles. The resolution in The Trial by Lingokids underscores that parents are more than enough for their children just as they are, and it’s okay to take a break using technology, as long as it is safe, educational and used in moderation.”

In April, Lingokids invited parents to open a conversation around screen time parent guilt by rolling out thought-provoking out-of-home content in New York City, prompting parents to vote “guilty or not-guilty” about their feelings when it comes to screen time use for their kids. The brand also commissioned two surveys that revealed:

Approximately 87% of American parents permit their children to use screens, however, less than 10% of American parents frequently engage in discussions about screen time with other parents or caregivers

Nearly half of parents (46%) feel pressured to constantly entertain their child

77% of American parents feel judged by others at least some of the time for allowing their children to use screens

One in four American parents report that judgment related to their child's screen usage has a detrimental impact on their mental well-being

1 in 2 American parents believe that screen time can definitely or probably benefit their child's development if managed correctly

Nearly 40% of parents endorse moderation as the cornerstone of managing screen time effectively

“This data reinforces that technology isn’t the enemy—and not all screen time is created equal,” said Lingokids CMO Mikael Journo. “The real challenge is that parents often feel caught between two extremes: content their kids enjoy but they feel guilty about, and content they approve of but kids won’t engage with on their own. At Lingokids, we want to help parents move beyond that guilt. Guilt-free screen time is possible when it’s intentional—when parents choose content that’s both developmentally beneficial and genuinely engaging for children. It’s not about eliminating screen time, but about turning it into a meaningful, enriching part of a child’s day.”

Designed to fill a notable gap in the children's app market, Lingokids has created an entertaining resource that captivates children through interactive play and self-exploration. Historically, it has been a challenge for parents to find solutions for child screen time that are both educational and entertaining, yet safe. The Lingokids app meets this need with high-quality content and vibrant characters, ensuring that parents can offer their children guilt-free screen time. The Lingokids app is a safe, ad-free platform that offers thousands of educational activities in a 100% secure environment parents can trust. This liberates parents from the dilemma of choosing between their child responsibly using technology and maintaining their mental well-being. Lingokids understands when parents take the time to care for themselves, they are better equipped to care for their families.

Methodology

Lingokids conducted paid surveys in February and March 2025 utilizing Pollfish, a leading survey platform, to collect insights from 1,000 parents of children aged 2-8 in the United States.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an EdTech and media company behind the #1 interactive app for kids aged 2-8.

With more than 165M+ downloads around the world, the Lingokids app is packed with thousands of shows, songs and interactive games kids love—all fun, safe and educational.

Its unique Playlearning™ methodology puts kids at the center of the Lingokids universe. As they explore, they'll pick up academic knowledge and modern life skills in a safe, age-appropriate, ad-free environment designed for independent exploration. For more information, please visit www.lingokids.com .

