Orion Highlights Demand for its Energy Efficient Lighting Fixtures and Buy American Act Compliant LED Lighting at LightFair 2025 May 6-8 (Booth 1811)

LAS VEGAS and MANITOWOC, Wis., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle charging station and maintenance services solutions, today disclosed recent solid traction for its LED lighting products through Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) as well as U.S. Government agencies selecting Orion’s Buy American Act (BAA) Compliant LED lighting products.

Orion is showcasing many of its US manufactured LED lighting products and highlighting its flexible supply chain and ability to meet customer needs at LightFair 2025 in Las Vegas, today, Tuesday, May 6th through Thursday, May 8th (Booth #1811).

ESCO Partners Select Orion’s Industry Leading Energy-Efficient LED Lighting

Several of Orion’s ESCO partners have recently selected Orion products for their customers’ multi-site energy efficient LED retrofit lighting projects, including over 450 facilities throughout North America over the next several years. Orion delivers some of the highest quality and most energy-efficient LED lighting products available on the marketplace, enabling its ESCO partners to deliver a compelling ROI to their end customers. Orion’s quality products, customer service and short lead times help its partners achieve success with their customers.

Recent ESCO partner led projects include:

A 400-site project for a national bank over 3-4 years has recently commenced, with total revenue potential of $2M-$3M.

A large multinational logistics company has commenced work on 10+ sites to date in US and Canada, with another 40-50 sites slated over the next two years. Total revenue potential is $4M-$5M.

Work is just commencing for a large cabinet manufacturer with 4 to 5 large facilities and total product revenue potential over $1m.

Farm and Ranch focused retailer with over 50 locations commenced LED retrofits with a long-term Orion ESCO partner with estimated FY’26 revenues in excess of $1M.

U.S. Government Agencies Select Orion BAA Products and Electrical Services For 20+ Facilities Over Several Years

Orion has proudly manufactured lighting products in the United States for over 26 years and offers a wide assortment of BAA-compliant LED lighting fixtures that we proudly manufacture in our Manitowoc, WI facility.

Recent government agency projects include:

Orion has commenced LED lighting and electrical infrastructure improvement projects in 3 U.S. Government Agency facilities. The 3 projects are expected to exceed $4M in total revenue and to be completed in Orion’s current fiscal year.

Orion has also commenced work on LED retrofits as well as new construction LED lighting projects for over 20 facilities for a US Government Agency. Total revenue potential is over $3M with most to be completed in Orion’s current fiscal year.

Sally Washlow, CEO commented, “Orion is well positioned with a diversified line of high-quality, energy efficient LED lighting solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. Our focus is on excellent design, industry leading energy efficiency and high-quality domestic manufacturing to deliver the most compelling customer experience and return on investment.

“We expect growth in key product SKUs in the current environment and are excited to highlight our high-quality lineup of US-manufactured products that are available with modest lead times and largely sheltered from the current tariff environment. As always, we remain committed to making products here in Wisconsin and proud of our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation.”

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Engage with Us

X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR





Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.