Atsign Supercharges File Sharing with Invisible SMB/CIFS Connections

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, the leader in invisible zero trust connectivity solutions, today announced that its NoPorts technology now supports invisible SMB/CIFS connections. This breakthrough enables users to access file servers remotely with unparalleled security and ease, regardless of network configurations, including those with Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT). By eliminating open ports, NoPorts makes SMB/CIFS endpoints completely invisible to attackers scanning the internet for vulnerabilities, completely eliminating the attack surface.

SMB/CIFS (Server Message Block/Common Internet File System) is a widely used protocol for sharing files across networks. However, traditional SMB/CIFS implementations require open ports, making them vulnerable to attack. NoPorts eliminates this vulnerability by creating secure, encrypted tunnels that do not require any open ports. This innovative approach ensures that SMB/CIFS communication is not exposed to the internet, enhancing security.

Overcoming CGNAT Challenges

NoPorts, built on Atsign’s atPlatform , uses an unique addressing system—one that works independently of IP addresses— which is particularly beneficial in environments where CGNAT is present, such as those using Starlink, cellular networks, and other services that rely on shared IP addresses. While CGNAT places multiple users behind a single public IP address, making direct inbound connections impossible, NoPorts address system enables zero trust connections as illustrated in a recent case study involving a rural estate management company in Scotland:

Challenge - The company's transition to Starlink introduced CGNAT, breaking their existing DDNS-based remote access to a Windows 11 file server and Synology NAS devices.

- The company's transition to Starlink introduced CGNAT, breaking their existing DDNS-based remote access to a Windows 11 file server and Synology NAS devices. Solution - By implementing NoPorts, the company established secure, encrypted connections for SMB/CIFS access, Synology Drive Client synchronization, and RDP access – all without requiring open ports.

- By implementing NoPorts, the company established secure, encrypted connections for SMB/CIFS access, Synology Drive Client synchronization, and RDP access – all without requiring open ports. Benefits Restored reliable remote access to essential file server resources. Enhanced security through NoPorts' encrypted connections. Improved connection resiliency, even during Starlink handoffs.



Key Features and Benefits of NoPorts for SMB/CIFS:

Invisible Connections - No open ports are required, making SMB/CIFS connections invisible to potential attackers.

- No open ports are required, making SMB/CIFS connections invisible to potential attackers. End-to-End Encryption - All data transmitted through NoPorts is securely encrypted.

- All data transmitted through NoPorts is securely encrypted. CGNAT Compatibility - NoPorts bypasses the limitations of CGNAT, enabling remote access in challenging network environments.

- NoPorts bypasses the limitations of CGNAT, enabling remote access in challenging network environments. IP Address Agnostic - NoPorts works independently of IP addresses, ensuring connectivity even with dynamic IPs.

- NoPorts works independently of IP addresses, ensuring connectivity even with dynamic IPs. Simplified Network Management - Eliminates the complexity and security risks associated with firewalls, NAT, and port forwarding.

- Eliminates the complexity and security risks associated with firewalls, NAT, and port forwarding. Cryptographic Authentication - Ensures that only authorized devices can connect, adding an additional layer of security before any data is transmitted.

Atsign's Commitment to Invisible Connectivity

This latest innovation builds upon Atsign's ongoing commitment to providing zero trust connections across the Internet. Atsign's NoPorts technology already supports invisible connections for a wide range of protocols and applications, including:

"We are excited to extend the benefits of NoPorts to SMB/CIFS users," said Barbara Tallent, CEO at Atsign. "By eliminating the need for open ports, we are providing a more secure and reliable way to share files remotely, regardless of network complexities."

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating attack network surfaces. Built on Atsign's atPlatform, NoPorts provides a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, enabling seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com.

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things—including AI—should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

