Blue Mantis Acquires North Shore Data Services to Strengthen Networking Capabilities

Acquisition enhances Blue Mantis’ networking practice and adds 200 vertically diverse customers

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced the acquisition of North Shore Data Services, an IT services provider specializing in customized network infrastructure solutions. North Shore Data Services is headquartered in Kingston, NH with customers and employees located throughout the Northeast.

Driving Productivity and Customer Satisfaction Through Smarter Networking

Mid-market IT teams face increased pressure to operate more efficiently, securely and sustainably, making modern networking a critical foundation for businesses. According to Cisco’s 2024 Global Networking Trends Report, investments in future-ready networking technologies have resulted in a 19% increase in customer satisfaction, 10% growth in revenue year-over-year and 17% rise in employee productivity. With this acquisition, Blue Mantis strengthens its existing networking services portfolio, which includes SD-WAN, wireless implementation, WAN, LAN and more, enabling organizations to securely bridge the gap between on-premises environments and the cloud.

The North Shore Data Services team, led by Chuck Desjardins, brings 35 years of experience in IBM Power Systems, managed IT services, network security and compliance, network infrastructure and services and data center colocation experience to Blue Mantis.

“The distributed nature of organizations today has made modernizing infrastructure, without compromising security or performance, more necessary than ever. Whether a company is starting from scratch, looking to make upgrades or facing the complexities of merging two businesses, the combined Blue Mantis and North Shore Data Services expertise will ensure that our customers IT operations stay seamless and secure,” said Josh Dinneen, Blue Mantis CEO. “North Shore Data Services brings a diverse portfolio of customers to Blue Mantis, and our customers and partners will benefit from their team’s knowledge and experience across the networking spectrum.”

“The last three decades have brought immense changes to networking. From the cloud evolution to the emergence of generative AI technologies, our team has been at the forefront of it all,” said Chuck Desjardins, North Shore Data Services founder and president. “Joining forces with Blue Mantis will enable us to expand our mission to provide fully managed, secured and scalable network solutions to customers with greater reach and resources. Together, we can simplify clients’ complex IT challenges.”

Acquisition Highlights

Broader Customer and Market Presence: North Shore Data Services brings a vertically diverse customer portfolio, enabling Blue Mantis to expand further into key sectors like the sports and entertainment industries.

North Shore Data Services brings a vertically diverse customer portfolio, enabling Blue Mantis to expand further into key sectors like the sports and entertainment industries. Blue Chip Technology Partnerships: Blue Mantis’ practice areas will benefit from North Shore Data Services’ existing relationships with HPE, Cisco, IBM, Dell, Extreme Networks and VMWare.

Blue Mantis’ practice areas will benefit from North Shore Data Services’ existing relationships with HPE, Cisco, IBM, Dell, Extreme Networks and VMWare. Extensive Experience in Network Services: The North Shore Data Services’ team enables Blue Mantis to significantly enhance the networking practice.

The North Shore Data Services’ team enables Blue Mantis to significantly enhance the networking practice. Strong Cultural Alignment: The North Shore Data Services and Blue Mantis’ teams share the same customer-first mindset, bringing a high-touch, consultative approach to deliver tailored solutions for organizations’ success.

The North Shore Data Services and Blue Mantis’ teams share the same customer-first mindset, bringing a high-touch, consultative approach to deliver tailored solutions for organizations’ success. Cross Sell Opportunities: With the acquisition, North Shore Data Services customers can benefit from Blue Mantis’ existing services such as cyber, carrier services and more.



For more information about Blue Mantis’ networking services and others, visit www.bluemantis.com.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

