RTI at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025: Accelerating the Future of Autonomy from Concept to Deployment

Showcasing Secure, Scalable, AI-Driven Solutions for Next-Generation Autonomous Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, will exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025 , held May 19-22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. At Booth #1628, RTI will demonstrate how RTI Connext® accelerates the development and deployment of next-generation autonomous systems across defense and commercial domains.

As the demand for smarter, more capable autonomy grows across both defense and commercial sectors, Connext delivers the secure, real-time connectivity required to power AI-driven autonomy, multi-vehicle coordination, and unmanned operations in complex, high-stakes environments. Built on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , Connext helps teams move efficiently from concept to deployment—accelerating prototyping, simplifying integration, and evolving systems to meet dynamic mission or market needs.

RTI experts will be available to discuss how a data-centric approach enables scalable, flexible architectures for the future of mission-ready autonomous systems.

To learn more or schedule a meeting with the RTI team, click here .

Event Details

What: RTI at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025, Booth #1628

When: May 19-22, 2025

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX

About RTI

RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster. Learn more at www.rti.com .

Media Contacts: Tiffany Yang Public Relations, RTI press@rti.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.