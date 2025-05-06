Submit Release
Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Salt Lake City, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2025 Health Care Conference — Tuesday, May 13, 2025
  • JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference — Thursday, May 15, 2025

Webcasts may be found in the events section of the Recursion Investor Relations website at ir.recursion.com

About Recursion
Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal, New York, London, Oxford area, and the San Francisco Bay area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com, or connect on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Media@Recursion.com

Investor Contact
Investor@Recursion.com


Ryan Kelly
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
media@recursion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

