Wondr Health Appoints Seasoned Sales Leader Jim Gallic as Chief Growth Officer

Wondr Health also adds four experienced sales executives to the growth team to meet rising demand for weight management solutions built for employers and health plans.

Dallas, TX, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the trusted leader in digital weight management solutions for businesses, announced the appointment of Jim Gallic as Chief Growth Officer. In his role, Gallic will lead cross-functional teams to execute the go-to-market strategy, collaborating with employers, health plans, and partners to improve access to full-spectrum metabolic health care.

“I jumped at the opportunity to join Wondr Health because I have experienced its impact first-hand. I started using the Wondr program years ago and lost over fifty pounds,” said Gallic. “Even more important, it helped me build habits and make lifestyle changes to keep the weight off and reduce my risk of developing chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes.”

Gallic brings over 25 years of experience in the employee benefits space and a proven history of inspiring sales teams to achieve long-term success in a dynamic marketplace. He has held leadership roles at Mercer, Castlight (Apree Health), Sharecare, and most recently at Personify Health where he led the North America new logo sales team.

“We are extremely fortunate to have an established growth leader join our team at a time of great momentum and market expansion for the organization,” said Scott Paddock, Chief Executive Officer, Wondr Health. “Jim has an impressive track record of cultivating strong client relationships and driving revenue growth in the B2B market.”

In addition to Gallic, Wondr Health welcomed four new sales executives to the 20-person growth team, signaling massive demand for market-leading metabolic health solutions proven to lower costs for employers and health plans. “I’ve spent my career building growth engines, leading teams and scaling companies with purpose,” said Gallic. “At Wondr Health, I see a tremendous opportunity to do all of that while helping organizations future-proof their weight management strategies, and helping millions of people live healthier, happier lives.”

This salesforce optimization comes on the heels of announcing the expansion of Wondr Advanced, the leading clinical obesity management program for businesses. Wondr Advanced now offers employers and health plans a flexible cost-share option to improve access to GLP-1s while controlling costs and total benefits spend. With the optionality to support all organizations’ current and future benefit structures, Wondr Advanced delivers the same expert, personalized clinical care with a GLP-1 self-pay alternative.

For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com

###

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health improves access to digital, evidence-based behavioral and lifestyle interventions, expert nutrition services, and tailored medication management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space in 2007, Wondr Health starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of 200+ high-cost chronic health conditions, to improve health outcomes and quality of life, and to prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content, coaches and clinicians, Wondr Health solutions help everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Innsena for Wondr Health

Trent Freeman

wondr@innsena.com

Nora Dudley Wondr Health 7733305540 ndudley@wondrhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.