Lucasys completes SOC 2 Type II certification renewal

ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, the premier provider of cloud-based software and services for rate-regulated utilities, announces the successful renewal of its SOC 2 Type II certification. This milestone underscores Lucasys’ unwavering commitment to data security, operational excellence, and delivering trusted financial solutions to North America’s utility and energy sectors.

Why SOC 2 Type II Matters

In an era where data breaches and privacy concerns dominate headlines, SOC 2 Type II certification sets the gold standard for safeguarding sensitive information. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this rigorous framework evaluates a company’s ability to protect customer data across five Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy. Unlike Type I, which captures a moment in time, Type II assesses the consistent, real-world performance of security controls over an extended period, offering customers unparalleled confidence in their provider’s reliability.

A Rigorous Validation Process

Lucasys earned this renewal through a comprehensive audit conducted by an accredited third-party CPA firm. The process scrutinized:

Robustness of internal systems, policies, and controls

Consistent application of security measures over time

Adherence to AICPA’s stringent Trust Services Criteria



The audit’s successful outcome confirms that Lucasys not only designs cutting-edge security protocols but also implements them effectively, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customers' data in its cloud-based platform.

A Pledge to Customers and Communities

“This renewal reflects our core mission: to empower utilities with innovative tools while protecting their most critical assets—data,” said Vadim Lantukh, CEO of Lucasys. “Our customers trust us to manage complex financial and tax processes, and SOC 2 Type II certification assures them that their data is secure, accessible, and handled with the highest standards of care.”

As Lucasys continues to expand its suite of solutions for finance, accounting, and tax professionals, this certification reinforces its role as a trusted partner for utilities navigating regulatory and operational challenges. Customers can rest assured that their data is protected by industry-leading controls, independently verified for reliability.

Empowering Utilities, Securing Futures

Lucasys specializes in delivering scalable, cloud-based software and services that optimize financial performance and compliance for asset-intensive industries. With deep expertise in rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys equips clients to streamline tax processes, enhance fixed-asset management, and meet evolving regulatory demands.

To request a copy of the SOC 2 Type II report, contact your Lucasys representative. Discover how Lucasys is transforming financial operations for utilities at lucasys.com/solutions. Follow Lucasys on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Lucasys

Lucasys provides software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com.

Contact: Tommy Ferguson, CMO, Lucasys 1-844-582-2797 contact@lucasys.com

